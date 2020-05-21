Age: 18
High School: Cape May County Technical High School
Hometown: Dennis Township
Parents: Michael Paluch (father) Margie Paluch, (stepmother) and Michelle Paluch (late mother)
Community/school activities: Soccer; baseball; swimming; robotics club; Schools USA; National Honor Society
Post-high school plans: Attending Florida Institute of Technology and majoring in Aerospace Engineering. He also hopes to play soccer at a collegiate level.
Career goals: Work for Space X or NASA, influence space travel, and revolutionize the space industry.
Anthony has learned from his peers and from other leaders who’ve inspired him. At the top of the list is his father, a police officer in Cape May County for 25 years. Anthony, in turn has inspired those around him. As part of his nomination, his guidance counselor recalled Anthony’s quick actions performing CPR on an unconscious classroom aide last October as a testament to his leadership.
What skills have you learned in your life experiences and how will you use them in your future leadership positions?
Being involved has shown me I can step up and make the best decisions. My freshman year, my classes weren’t what I wanted them to be, but I pushed myself forward. In sports, I’ve wanted to be better than the day before. I was determined and put in the hours and pushed myself to be the best that I can be. The last skill is the ability to take initiative. Throughout middle school, I followed people, or my brother around and never became my own person. A couple of years ago, I decided to take a step forward to be who I wanted to be, to push myself forward, to be on top of my schoolwork and to pursue what I love to do.
How has playing soccer influenced your outlook on life?
Life has its ups and downs, its wins and losses. Soccer has shown me that life won’t be over if I have a bad day or get a bad grade. What I love about soccer is that my other teammates and other soccer players are a big family. At the beginning of high school, I was stressed and upset and I didn’t know what the world was offering me. By the end of eighth grade, I felt like I was falling apart, trying to deal with the passing of my mother. I joined soccer, and the team took me in and it helped me get through at my lowest points. Soccer is the greatest outlet for me.
What kind of skills have you learned from being a part of the robotics club?
From the robotics club and Schools USA, I’ve learned how to be creative while meeting requirements. I’ve learned how to collaborate with other people and how to create new, innovative things. I’ve learned how to work with people and communicate. How to see how things come together after the hard work at the end.
— Gabi Brodde
