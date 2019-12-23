Anthony Sarao, Football, 2011

6-0 235 LB

Sarao made 79 tackles and had 7.5 sacks to help the 2010 Spartans finish 12-0 and win the state Non-Public III title. He played at the University of Southern California.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

