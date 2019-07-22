mainland regional football
Mainland 5 Aaron Culver (top), 26 William Edmunds and 21 Mark Slotoroff (right) attempt to stop Southern 44 Anthony Stroffolino during the 2nd half. Saturday December 6 2008 Mainland wins over Southern Regional in SJ Group IV championship. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

Anthony Stroffolino

Football and track and field 2009

Stroffolino was an outstanding linebacker on the Rams team that reached the 2008 South Jersey Group IV final. He also won the Ocean County discus title as a senior. He played football at the University of Pennsylvania.

