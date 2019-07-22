Mainland 5 Aaron Culver (top), 26 William Edmunds and 21 Mark Slotoroff (right) attempt to stop Southern 44 Anthony Stroffolino during the 2nd half. Saturday December 6 2008 Mainland wins over Southern Regional in SJ Group IV championship. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Anthony Stroffolino
Football and track and field 2009
Stroffolino was an outstanding linebacker on the Rams team that reached the 2008 South Jersey Group IV final. He also won the Ocean County discus title as a senior. He played football at the University of Pennsylvania.