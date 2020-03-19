EHT relay

The Egg Harbor Township High School relay of, from left, Marcus Wood, William Spence, Malachi Wesley and Anthony Vazquez won the 4x55-meter shuttle hurdles in 30.42 seconds.

Anthony Vazquez

Egg Harbor Township

55 hurdles Sr.

Vazquez won the Meet of Champions and the South Jersey Group IV championship. He finished second at the state Group IV championships.

