Question: When my sister and I helped our mother clean out her home not long ago, we found an odd, 25-inch-high lamp in the attic. Its tall, round base is etched with patriotic symbols and its attached shade is a soldier’s World War I helmet. Mom says the lamp was given to her mother by an uncle who served in France as a World War I soldier and, because he made the lamp while fighting in the trenches, it is known as “trench art.” We think it might be a collectible and would appreciate any information you can provide including the lamp’s possible worth. — J.H., Mantua
Answer: Trench art refers to decorative items made by soldiers while in armed conflict during war. Although produced during World War I and World War II, much of the trench art that presently interests collectors was fashioned during World War I, when trench battle was the predominant form of war.
Created during battle and later brought home by soldiers as souvenirs, the mementos of service often remained in family homes for decades.
Popular collected trench art items are one-of-a-kind jewelry, knives, mess kits, ashtrays, vases, boxes, picture frames, candlesticks and helmets enhanced with soldier art.
Materials used were the debris and remnants of war found in war zones, including shell casings, spent bullets, shrapnel, weapons and small fragments of ruined castles, cathedrals and monuments.
Tools such as awls, ice-picks, screwdrivers, hammers and knives helped create the handmade, often unique items decorated with etched, embossed and engraved flowers, birds, animals, patriotic emblems and messages.
Originally generated by soldiers at the front or between the lines, trench art objects later were made by servicemen recuperating in hospitals and by prisoners of war.
Collectors who search for trench art are very interested in workmanship, provenance and condition. A lamp like Mom’s brought $225 last year.
Question: Thank you in advance for anything you can tell me about a used, first-edition book I bought at a house sale. The title is “The Gracie Allen Murder Case.” The book’s author is S.S. Van Dine and it was published by Charles Scribner’s Sons, New York, in 1938. Is she the same Gracie Allen I watched on TV when I was a teenager in the 1950s? — R.W., Woodbine
Answer: Yes, she is! Grace Ethel Cecile Rosalie Allen (1895-1964) and husband George Burns (1886-1986) enjoyed success for many years as the American husband-and-wife Burns and Allen comedy couple. Originally a vaudeville duo, George and Gracie eventually became stars of radio, film and TV.
During 1940, ditsy Gracie won additional fame when she ran for President of the United States as head of the “Surprise Party” on her popular, half-hour radio show. Although her droll “Down with Common Sense-Vote for Gracie” slogan captured the endorsement of many fans, Allen withdrew from the race shortly before the Fourth of July.
Your book features the bungled attempt of Gracie and fictional expert sleuth Philo Vance to solve a murder. It was written by mystery author S.S. Van Dine, a pseudonym used by American art critic Willard Huntington Wright (1888-1939). Later, Milton Bradley published a children’s game based on the book.
Although present prices asked for books like yours range from $12 to $575 based on condition and sellers’ estimates, several sold for $38 to $75 recently.
