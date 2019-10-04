Question: In the 1960s, my late mother sent away for three paper shift-style dresses offered as advertising promotions by Campbell’s Soup. The cotton-cellulose clothing was decorated with a printed pattern of red and white Campbell’s soup cans designed by Andy Warhol. I believe each dress cost $1 plus two Campbell’s Soup can labels. Although my sister and I wore our dresses at a friend’s Halloween party, our mother stored hers in an attic box, and we found it there in perfect condition. We know many Campbell’s items are collected and hope you can tell us about Mom’s dress and if it has any value as a collectible. — L.H., Margate
Answer: The die-cast garment you described, known as an Andy Warhol Campbell’s Souper Paper Dress, is particularly collectible because it is one of the many Campbell promotional products created as a result of the famous artist’s association with the company.
Initially a fashion illustrator, Warhol (1928-87) enjoyed many years as a consumer ad designer following his “32 Campbell’s Soup Cans” art debut in 1962.
At that time, each picture, originally offered and sold as a single 20-inch high, 16-inch wide can of Campbell’s soup, was credited with ushering in pop art as a major American art movement. However, when after the first show single can sales were found to be slow, it was decided to offer all 32 cans as one combined pictures set, and the “32 cans” piece was created.
Following the success of what was known as “The 1962 Big Picture” additional Warhol art was used to advertise Campbell products. Your mother’s Souper Paper Dress is collected by folks who are interested in Warhol’s art or Campbell’s Soups advertisements.
Recently, one of the dresses in perfect condition fetched $1,999, and an example with some yellowing brought $909.
Question: I hope you will be able to provide some information about an unusual plastic radio in excellent working condition left in the house I recently purchased. Although there is no instruction material with the radio, some pencil notations on note paper read,” FADA Bullet Model 1000 Catalin not Bakelite.” The orange-yellow radio with a red dial is 10½ inches long, 5½ inches wide and works perfectly. Would it interest anyone who collects old radios? — G. G., Haddon Heights
Answer: The bullet-shape table radio you describe was made by FADA, a New York factory founded by Frank Angelo D’Andrea in the 1920s.
Although FADA produced a number of different models during the 1930s and 1940s, the company’s sleek, rounded Model 1000 series radio, The Bullet, is the firm’s best-known product.
Originally made in red, yellow, blue and green, as well as alabaster, the Model 1000 later was offered in a deep yellow-orange “Butterscotch” hue that soon became the radio’s most popular color. Butterscotch examples bring high dollars from today’s collectors.
The odd notation concerning Bakelite in your radio’s memo refers to the fact many early tabletop tube radios were Bakelite products. However, although Catalin was more expensive and time consuming to manufacture, it was used by FADA for some years and FADA radios with Catalin cabinets generally bring higher dollars.
Prices paid this year for a number of FADA Model 1000 Butterscotch Catalin bullet-shape radios ranged from $670 to $1,195, based on condition.
