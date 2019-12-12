Buena vs Glassboro Football

Buena Regional’s Antonio Thompson (81) and Chris Doughty stop Glassboro’s Roman Hohney (1) in the first half.

Jr.

6-2 220 

Thompson made 59 tackles, 26 of them solo. He also had six sacks.

