|Aug. 20
1921 — Molla Bjurstedt Mallory beats Mary Browne, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, to win the U.S. women's national tennis title held at the Germantown Cricket Club in Philadelphia.
1931 — Helen Wills Moody beats Eileen Bennett Whitingstall 6-4, 6-1 to capture the women's title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championship.
1944 — Robert Hamilton upsets Byron Nelson in the final round 1 up to win the PGA championship.
1960 — Holland's Hairos II, driven by Willem Geersen, wins the second International Trot at Roosevelt Raceway by a half-length over Italy's Crevacore. A record crowd of 54,861 watches the race.
1995 — Monica Seles completes a remarkable first week back in tournament tennis play, demolishing Amanda Coetzer 6-0, 6-1 to capture the Canadian Open. She wins in 74 games, setting a tournament record for fewest number played by a champion.
2000 — Tiger Woods wins the PGA Championship in a playoff over Bob May, becoming the first player since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three majors in one year. He's the first player to repeat as PGA champion since Denny Shute in 1937.
2003 — The United States wins the women's overall team gold medal at the World Gymnastics Championships, the first gold in history for the Americans — men or women — at the biggest international event this side of the Olympics. Romania takes the silver medal and Australia wins bronze.
2004 — Michael Phelps matches Mark Spitz's record of four individual gold medals in the Olympic pool with a stirring comeback in the 100-meter butterfly, then removes himself from further competition at the games. Phelps nips teammate Ian Crocker at the wall by four-hundredths of a second to win his fifth gold medal. Shortly after winning his seventh medal of these Olympics, Phelps gives up his spot in the medley relay to Crocker.
2006 — Tiger Woods wins the PGA Championship closing with a 4-under 68 for a five-shot victory over Shaun Micheel and his 12th career major.
2008 — In Beijing, Usain Bolt of Jamaica breaks the world record in the 200 meter race, winning in 19.30 seconds. Bolt is the first man since Carl Lewis in 1984, to sweep the 100 and 200 gold medals at an Olympics. Bolt is the first man to break the world marks in both sprints at an Olympics — a feat that neither Lewis nor Jesse Owens accomplished. He beat the record of 19.32 set by Michael Johnson at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
2009 — Trey Hardee of the United States wins the decathlon gold medal at the world championships in Berlin for his first major title.
2012 — In a historic change at one of the world's most exclusive golf clubs, Augusta National invites former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and South Carolina financier Darla Moore to become the first female members since the club was founded in 1932.
2016 — Allyson Felix and LaShawn Merritt anchor the 4x400 relay teams, and the United States exits the final night of action at Olympic Stadium with 31 medals — the most it has taken in a non-boycotted Olympics since 1956. Matthew Centrowitz shocks the field in a slow 1,500-meter final to become the first American to win gold in the "metric mile" since 1908. The U.S. women's basketball team handily beats Spain 101-72 for a sixth straight title.
2017 — Lexi Thompson gets things going with a big rally and Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer win key matches to help the U.S. beat Europe 16 1/2-11 1/2 in the Solheim Cup. Gerina Piller seals it with a birdie putt that put her 3 up over Florentyna Parker with three to play in a 4-and-2 victory. The Americans are 10-5 in the biennial tournament.
|Aug. 21
1901 — William Larned wins the first of seven men's singles titles in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championship.
1914 — Walter Hagen captures the U.S. Open golf title by edging Chick Evans.
1920 — Jock Hutchinson wins the PGA golf tournament with a 1-up victory over J. Douglass Edgar.
1931 — Babe Ruth of New York hits his 600th home run as the Yankees beat the St. Louis Browns 11-7.
1932 — Helen Hull Jacobs beats Carolyn Babcock to win the women's singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association.
1982 — Mystic Park becomes the first 3-year-old trotter to win the American Trotting Championship.
1985 — Mary Decker sets the world record in the mile run with a time of 4:16.71 in Zurich.
1990 — Kelly Craig becomes the first female starting pitcher in Little League World Series history, opening for Trail, British Columbia. She fails to retire any of the three batters she faces but the Canadian champions rally for an 8-3 victory over Matamoros, Mexico.
2001 — Chris Mundorf sets a USGA record with a 9-under 63 and claims medalist honors in the 101st U.S. Amateur. Mundorf's round at Druid Hills Golf Club is a record in relation to par in a USGA championship.
2003 — Paul Hamm puts together a near-perfect routine on the high bar to become the first American man to win the all-around gold medal at World Gymnastics Championships. Needing a 9.712 or better to beat China's Yang Wei, Hamm strings together four straight release moves during his 60-second routine — one of the toughest feats in gymnastics — for a 9.975 and the gold.
2008 — At the Summer Olympics in Beijing, Yukiko Ueno pitches 28 innings in two days, including seven to shut down the U.S. softball team, 3-1, and give Japan the gold medal. It was the first loss for the Americans since Sept. 21, 2000 — 22 straight games. LaShawn Merritt upsets defending champion Jeremy Wariner to lead a U.S. sweep of the 400 meters track event. David Neville gets the bronze. The U.S. men and women both drop the baton in the Olympic 400-meter relays and fail to advance out of the first round. Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown easily wins the 200 meters to cap the first sweep of all four men's and women's Olympic sprints in 20 years.
2010 — Kyle Busch makes NASCAR history with an unprecedented sweep of three national races in one week, completing the trifecta with a victory in the Sprint Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch, winner of the Nationwide race a day earlier and the Trucks race on Aug. 18, becomes the first driver to complete the sweep since NASCAR expanded to three national series in 1995.
2011 — The Los Angeles Sparks run off 16 straight points to overcome a 15-point, second-half deficit and hand the Tulsa Shock their WNBA-record 18th consecutive loss with a 73-67 victory. The Atlanta Dream lost 17 in a row in their inaugural season of 2008.
2016 — Kevin Durant scores 30 points and helps the Americans rout Serbia 96-66 for their third straight gold medal. That caps an Olympics in which the U.S. dominated the medal tables, both the gold (46) and overall totals (121). The 51-total-medal margin over second-place China the largest in a non-boycotted Olympics in nearly a century.
|Aug. 22
1851 — The U.S. wins the first international yacht race. The schooner America beats 14 British yachts.
1885 — Richard Sears beats Godfrey M. Brinley, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 to win the U.S. men's national tennis championship held at the Newport (R.I.) Casino.
1898 — Malcolm Whitman beats Dwight F. Davis, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 to win the U.S. men's national tennis championship held at the Newport (R.I.) Casino.
1948 — The Chicago Cardinals beat the College All-Stars 28-0 in front 101,220 fans at Chicago's Soldier Field.
1949 — The Philadelphia Eagles beat the College All-Stars 38-0 at Chicago's Soldier Field. It's the largest shutout in the series, later matched by Green Bay in 1966.
1950 — Althea Gibson becomes the first black tennis player to be accepted in competition for the national championship.
1961 — Roger Maris becomes the first player to hit his 50th homer in August. He connects off California's Ken McBride in a 4-3 loss to the Angels.
1965 — In the third inning of a game against Los Angeles, pitcher Juan Marichal of the San Francisco Giants hits catcher John Roseboro of the Dodgers in the head with his bat. A 14-minute brawl ensues and Roseboro suffers cuts on the head. Marichal thought Roseboro threw too close to his head when returning the ball to Sandy Koufax.
1984 — Evelyn Ashford sets the world record in the 100-meter dash with a clocking of 10.76 seconds in a meet at Zurich, Switzerland.
1987 — Brazil snaps the 34-game winning streak of the U.S. men's basketball team with a 120-115 victory in the Pan Am Games. Oscar Schmidt scores 46 points to lead Brazil. Cuba wins a record 10 of 12 gold medals in boxing and beats the U.S. 13-9 in the baseball final.
1989 — Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers becomes the first pitcher to strike out 5,000 batters in a 2-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Ryan fans Rickey Henderson swinging on a 3-2, 96 mph fastball for No. 5,000.
1999 — Jenny Thompson breaks Mary T. Meagher's 18-year-old 100-meter butterfly record at the Pan Pacific swim championships. Thompson with a time of 57.88 seconds lowers the mark of 57.93 set by Meagher.
2006 — Sprinter Justin Gatlin receives an eight-year ban from track and field, avoiding a lifetime penalty in exchange for his cooperation with doping authorities and because an earlier positive drug test was deemed an honest mistake. He forfeits the world record he tied in May, when he ran the 100 meters in 9.77 seconds.
2007 — The Texas Rangers becomes the first team in 110 years to score 30 runs in a game, setting an American League record in a 30-3 rout of the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader.
2008 — Usain Bolt helps Jamaica win the 400-meter relay final in 37.10 seconds for his third gold medal and third world record of the Beijing Games. Bolt becomes only the fourth man, and the first since Carl Lewis in 1984, to win all three Olympic sprint events. Bryan Clay wins the decathlon, the first American to win the 10-discipline event at the Olympics since Dan O'Brien at Atlanta in 1996.
2015 — Ghirmay Ghebreslassie becomes the youngest man to win the marathon at the world championships. The 19-year-old Eritrean enters the Bird's Nest in Beijing and finishes 2 hours, 12 minutes, 27 seconds to hold off Yemane Tsegay of Ethiopia by 40 seconds.
|Aug. 23
1898 — Malcolm Whitman wins the men's singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championship.
1926 — Molla Bjurstedt Mallory beats Elizabeth Ryan, 4-6, 6-4, 9-7, to capture her seventh singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships.
1933 — The first televised boxing match is an exhibition fight between Archie Sexton and Laurie Raiteri, staged at the Broadcasting House in London.
1946 — The College All-Stars beat the Los Angeles Rams 16-0 at Chicago's Soldier Field.
1947 — The College All-Stars beat the Chicago Bears 16-0, before a record crowd of 105,840 at Chicago's Soldier Field. It's the second and last time that the college team won in consecutive years.
1969 — Audrey McElmory becomes the first American to win the world road cycling championship which is held in Brno, Czechoslovakia.
1969 — France's Une De Mai beats Nevele Pride in a dramatic finish to take the International Trot at Roosevelt Raceway.
1975 — Classical Way completes the trotting sweep by winning the Challenge Cup in 3:07.1 at Roosevelt Raceway.
1987 — Callit wins the International Trot in 2:33.4 at Roosevelt Raceway.
2004 — The U.S. softball team wins its third straight gold medal with a nearly unblemished romp through the Olympics, capped by a 5-1 victory over Australia.
2008 — At the Beijing Games, Angel Matos of Cuba and his coach are banned for life after the taekwondo athlete kicks the referee in the face following his bronze-medal match disqualification against Kazakhstan's Arman Chilmanov. Matos is declared the loser for taking too much injury time after hurting his leg. Matos angrily questions the call, pushes a judge, then pushes and kicks referee Chakir Chelbat of Sweden.
2012 — Lance Armstrong chooses not to pursue arbitration in the drug case brought against him by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. That's his last option in his bitter fight with USADA and his decision sets the stage for the titles to be stripped and his name to be all but wiped from the record books of the sport he once ruled.
2015 — Ohio State becomes the first unanimous preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The defending national champion Buckeyes receive all 61 first-place votes from the media panel in the rankings.
2015 — Roger Federer remains perfect in Cincinnati finals, winning an unprecedented seventh championship while denying Novak Djokovic the one title that always eludes him. Federer never faces a break point during a 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory at the Western & Southern Open.
2015 — Usain Bolt wins the 100 meters at the world championships in Beijing, edging Justin Gaitlin by 0.01 seconds.
|Aug. 24
1904 — Holcombe Ward wins the men's singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association singles title.
1908 — Tommy Burns knocks out Bill Squires in the 13th round at Sydney, Australia to retain the world heavyweight title.
1925 — Helen Wills, 19, wins her third straight U.S. Lawn Tennis Association singles title with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory over Kathleen McKane. An hour later, Wills teams up with Mary K. Browne to win the doubles title.
1929 — Helen Wills wins her sixth U.S. Lawn Tennis Association singles title by defeating Phoebe Holcroft Watson, 6-4, 6-2.
1963 — The Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. is covered by ABC's Wide World of Sports for the first time.
1963 — Don Schollander becomes the first swimmer to break the two-minute barrier in the 200-meter freestyle with a 1:58.4 time in a meet at Osaka, Japan.
1963 — John Pennel breaks the 17-foot barrier in the pole vault with a 17-0¾ vault in a meet at Miami.
1988 — Minnesota North Stars forward Dino Ciccarelli is sentenced to one day in jail and fined $1,000 for hitting another player with his stick. Ciccarelli, who was given a match penalty and 10-game suspension by the league for the Jan. 6, 1988 attack on Toronto's Luke Richardson, is believed to be the first NHL player to receive a jail term for an on-ice attack of another player.
1996 — Hsieh Chin-hsiung sets a Little League World Series record with his seventh home run as Taiwan wins the title for the 17th time with a 13-3 victory over Cranston, R.I.
2003 — Jockey Julie Krone becomes the first female rider to win a million-dollar race taking the Pacific Classic at Del Mar aboard Candy Ride.
2004 — Four-time world 1,500 champion Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco, a heartbreak loser at the last two Olympics, holds off Bernard Lagat down the stretch to win in 3 minutes, 34.18 seconds. El Guerrouj edges Lagat by .12 seconds for the gold medal. El Guerrouj had lost four races in the last eight years, but two of those defeats came at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics.
2007 — The NFL indefinitely suspends Michael Vick without pay just hours after he acknowledged in court papers that he did, indeed, bankroll gambling on dogfighting and helped kill some dogs not worthy of the pit.
2008 — On the final day of the Beijing Games, the United States beats Spain 118-107 and win the gold medal in men's basketball for the first time since 2000. China has one of the most dominating and diverse performances at an Olympics ever, winning a games-leading 51 golds and an even 100 overall. The United States finishes with 110 medals and trails well behind the Chinese in golds with 36, the first time since 1992 it doesn't lead the category.
2008 — Hawaii's mini-mashers get a little help from Mexico's miscues to win a fourth straight Little League World Series title for the United States. Tanner Tokunaga smacks two homers and Iolana Akau adds a solo blast as the boys from Waipahu, Hawaii, defeat Matamoros, Mexico, 12-3.
2008 — Danny Lee becomes the U.S. Amateur's youngest champion, supplanting Tiger Woods by holding off Drew Kittleson 5 and 4. The 18-year, 1-month-old Lee is six months and 29 days younger than Woods when he won the first of his three Amateurs in 1994.
|Aug. 25
1804 — Alice Meynell becomes the first woman jockey as she rides in a four-mile race in York, England.
1888 — Henry Slocum becomes the first man to win the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association singles title besides Richard Sears.
1904 — Jim Jeffries knocks out Jack Munroe in the second round in San Francisco to retain the world heavyweight title.
1908 — The first $50,000 trotting race in the United States, the American Trotting Derby, is won by Allen Winter with Lon McDonald driving.
1922 — In one of the wildest games ever played, the Cubs beat the Phillies 26-23. The Cubs led 25-6 in the fourth inning, but held on as the game ended with the Phillies leaving the bases loaded.
1946 — Ben Hogan wins the PGA championship with a 6 and 4 win over Ed Oliver.
1950 — Sugar Ray Robinson knocks out Jose Basora at 52 seconds of the first round to retain world middleweight boxing title.
1973 — The NASL championship is won by the Philadelphia Atoms with a 2-0 victory over the Dallas Tornadoes.
1974 — The Los Angeles Aztecs edge the Miami Toros 4-3 to win the NASL Championship.
1984 — France's Lutin D'Isigny wins the $250,000 International Trot by seven lengths, the largest margin of victory in this race. Jean-Paul Andre drives Lutin D'Isigny to a world record trot for the 1¼-mile in 2:30, smashing the record of 2:31.2 shared by Speedy Scot and Noble Victory.
1991 — Carl Lewis reclaims his title of world's fastest human by setting a world record of 9.86 seconds in the 100-meter final in the world championships in Tokyo. Lewis clips four-hundredths of a second off the previous mark of 9.90 set by Leroy Burrell in the U.S. Championships two months earlier.
1996 — Tiger Woods wins an unprecedented third U.S. Amateur Championship, beating Steve Scott on the 38th hole after coming back from 5-down with 16 to play and 2-down with three to go.
2006 — Japan's Yusaku Miyazato becomes the first golfer to make two holes-in-one in the same round of a PGA Tour tournament when he aces a pair of par 3s at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
2011 — The New York Yankees become the first team in major league history to hit three grand slams in a game, with Robinson Cano, Russell Martin and Curtis Granderson connecting in a 22-9 romp over the Oakland Athletics.
2012 — Alpha and longshot Golden Ticket finish in a historic dead heat in the $1 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Golden Ticket leads the field of 11 3-year-olds in the stretch, but 2-1 favorite Alpha closes strongly and the two hit the finish line in tandem. It's the first dead heat in the 143 runnings of the Travers, and a rare finish for any Grade 1 race. Alpha pays $4.10 and 33-1 shot Golden Ticket returns $26.80 to win.
2013 — Teen star Lydia Ko runs away with the Canadian Women's Open with a five-stroke victory over Karine Icher. The 16-year-old New Zealand amateur successfully defends her title, closing with a 6-under 64 for her fourth win in 14 professional events.
___