|Aug. 27
1884 — Richard Sears beats Howard Taylor 6-0, 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 to win his fourth straight U.S. men's national tennis championship.
1903 — Britain's Hugh Doherty is the first non-American to win the men's singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships with a 6-0, 6-3, 10-8 victory over the William Larned.
1909 — William Larned wins his fifth U.S. men's singles tennis title with a five-set victory over William Clothier in Newport, R.I.
1928 — Helen Wills beats Helen Hull Jacobs to take the fifth women's singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Wills needs only 33 minutes, defeating Jacobs 6-2, 6-1.
1957 — Hickory Smoke, driven by John Simpson, Jr., wins the Hambletonian Stakes after taking the fifth and deciding heat.
1969 — Lindy's Pride, driven by Howard Beissinger, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats.
1975 — Onny Parun of New Zealand defeats Stan Smith 6-4, 6-2, in the first night match ever played at the U.S. Open. A crowd of 4,949 saw the match at the West Side Tennis Club.
1976 — Transexual tennis player Renee Richards, formerly Richard Raskind, is barred from competing at U.S. Open after refusing to submit to a chromosome qualification test.
1978 — The New York Cosmos beat the Tampa Bay Rowdies 3-1 to win the NASL championship.
1985 — Mary Joe Fernandez, 14, becomes the youngest player to win a match at the U.S. Open. Fernandez beats Britain's Sara Gomer 6-1, 6-4.
1996 — Stefan Edberg stuns Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek at the U.S. Open, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in his record 54th straight and final Grand Slam event.
1999 — Maurice Greene and Inger Miller win the 200-meter dashes at the World Championships, giving the United States a sweep of the short sprints. Greene is the first sprinter to win the 100 and 200 at a major global meet since Carl Lewis swept both at the 1984 Olympics.
2006 — Marco Andretti, 19, becomes the youngest winner of a major open-wheel event, beating Dario Franchitti by 0.66 seconds to take the Indy Grand Prix of Sonoma.
2007 — Veronica Campbell of Jamaica is declared the winner in a photo finish over defending 100-meter world champion Lauryn Williams of the U.S. at the world championships held in Osaka, Japan. In one of the closest finishes in championship history, Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. takes the bronze, one hundredth of a second behind the leading duo.
2015 — Jamaican Usain Bolt wins his fourth successive 200-meter title at the World Championships in Beijing. Bolt's time of 19.55 seconds is the 10th fastest ever and his best for three years. Justin Gatlin finishes second in 19.74.
|Aug. 28
1886 — Richard Sears beats R. Livingston Beeckman, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 to win his sixth straight U.S. men's national tennis championship.
1888 — Henry Slocum beats Howard Taylor, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 to win the eighth U.S. men's national tennis championship. Slocum, last year's runner-up, is the first men's champion other than Richard Sears. Sears, the U.S. champion from 1881-1887, retired last year.
1908 — Fred McLeod wins the U.S. Open golf title with a one-stroke victory over Willie Smith in a playoff.
1922 — The oldest American international team golf match, the Walker Cup, is established with the United States beating Britain 8-4.
1949 — The United States wins the Davis Cup, beating Australia 4-1.
1950 — Althea Gibson becomes the first black player to compete in the U.S. Open. Gibson wins her first round match, defeating Barbara Knapp of Britain 6-2, 6-2, at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, N.Y.
1956 — Australia sweeps the United States 5-0 to capture the Davis Cup.
1959 — Bye Bye Byrd sets a world record for the mile pace on a half-mile track in 1:57 4-5 at Roosevelt Raceway.
1977 — The New York Cosmos beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 at Civic Stadium in Portland, Oregon to win their second North American Soccer League championship. Giorgio Chinaglia's header in the 77th minute is the winning goal.
1989 — Eighteen-year-old Pete Sampras wins his first U.S. Open singles match in four sets over Agustin Moreno of Mexico.
1990 — Stefan Edberg becomes the first top-seeded player, since John Newcombe in 1971, to lose in the first round of the U.S. Open. Edberg loses to Alexander Volkov of the Soviet Union, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2.
1993 — Pinch-hitter Jeremy Hess' bases-loaded single with two outs in the sixth inning gives Long Beach, Calif. a 3-2 victory over Panama in the championship game of the Little League World Series.
1994 — Tiger Woods, 18, becomes the youngest winner in the history of the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship, capturing the last three holes of his 36-hole title match against Trip Kuehne.
1995 — Monica Seles, plays in her first Grand Slam tournament in more than 2 1-2 years and beats Ruxandra Dragomir 6-3, 6-1 in first round of the U.S. Open.
2005 — Michael Memea's home run in the bottom of the seventh caps a stunning comeback to give West Oahu of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, the Little League World Series title.
2008 — In one of the biggest upsets in the sport's history, top-seeded Ana Ivanovic is ousted from the U.S. Open. Ivanovic is beaten by 188th-ranked Julie Coin 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round. Never before in the Open era that began in 1968 had the No. 1 woman lost this early in the tournament.
2011 — California returns the Little League World Series title to the United States a 2-1 victory over Hamamatsu City, Japan.
2016 — Ryan Harlost leads Endwell, New York, to the Little League World Series title, striking out eight and limiting South Korea to five hits in six innings in a 2-1 victory. Endwell becomes the first U.S. winner since Huntington Beach, California, in 2011, and gives New York its first championship since 1964.
|Aug. 29
1885 — John L. Sullivan wins the first world heavyweight title under the Marquess of Queensbury rules when he beats Dominic McCaffrey in six rounds.
1952 — Dr. Reginald Weir becomes the first black man to compete in the U.S. Tennis Championships, Weir appears two years after Althea Gibson breaks the color barrier in the tournament and loses in four sets to William Stucki.
1962 — A.C.'s Viking, driven by Sanders Russell, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats.
1968 — Open tennis begins at the U.S. Tennis Championships. Billie Jean King wins the first stadium match at the U.S. Open and amateurs Ray Moore and Jim Osborne have upset wins over professionals. Moore beats No. 10 Andres Gimeno and Osborne defeats Barry MacKay, each in four sets.
1973 — Flirth, driven by Ralph Baldwin, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats.
1974 — Nineteen-year-old high school basketball star Moses Malone, signs a contract with the Utah Stars of the ABA to become the first player to go directly from high school into major professional basketball.
1978 — The USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. opens. Bjorn Borg beats Bob Hewitt in the first match 6-0, 6-2 in the best-of-three sets.
1987 — Charlie Whittingham becomes the first trainer to surpass 500 stakes wins when he sent Ferdinand to victory in the Cabrillo Handicap at Del Mar Racetrack.
1998 — Toms River, N.J., wins its first Little League World Series with a 12-9 victory over Kashima, Japan. Chris Cardone hits home runs in consecutive at-bats — including the game-deciding two-run shot.
2002 — Mark Bellhorn becomes the first player in NL history to hit a home run in the same inning from both sides of the plate. The homers come in the fourth of the Chicago Cubs' 13-10 win over Milwaukee.
2005 — Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova becomes the first U.S. Open defending women's champion to fall in the first round, losing 6-3, 6-2 to fellow Russian Ekaterina Bychkova on the first day of the U.S. Open.
2007 — Bernard Lagat, an American citizen since 2004, is the first U.S. runner to win a world 1,500-meter championship. No American had won an Olympic gold medal in the event since Mel Sheppard in 1908.
2011 — Petra Kvitova becomes the first defending Wimbledon champion to lose in the first round at the U.S. Open, 7-6, 6-3 to Alexandra Dulgheru.
2015 — Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is beaten, losing to Keen Ice in the $1.6 million Travers Stakes before a stunned crowd at Saratoga Race Course.
2015 — Usain Bolt anchors Jamaica to a fourth successive men's 4x100-meter title and adds to his record-breaking personal haul of IAAF World Championships gold medals to 11. American Ashton Eaton breaks his world record in the decathlon by six points.
|Aug. 30
1887 — Seven U.S. men's national tennis championships and Richard Sears captures his seventh title. Sears beats Henry Slocum, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 at the Newport Casino in Newport, R.I. Sears retires with an 18-match unbeaten streak over the 1881-1887 championships.
1926 — Guy McKinney, driven by Nat Ray, wins the first Hambletonian Stakes.
1927 — Helen Wills wins her fourth U.S. women's tennis singles title, defeating 16-year-old Betty Nuthall of Britain, 6-1, 6-4.
1937 — Joe Louis wins a 15-round unanimous decision over Tommy Farr at Yankee Stadium in the first defense of his heavyweight title.
1961 — Harlan Dean, driven by Jimmy Arthur, wins the Hambletonian Stakes and sets a record for combined time in the two heats at 3:57 2-5.
1979 — Kathy Horvath, five days past her 14th birthday, loses a first round match to Diane Fromholtz, 7-6, 6-2, to become the youngest person to play a match at the U.S. Open. Later in the day, John McEnroe defeats Ilie Nastase, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in a match that features Nastase being defaulted by chair umpire Frank Hammond. An 18-minute free-for-all ensues in which fans become uncontrollable and Nastase is reinstated by tournament referee Mike Blanchard. Blanchard replaces Hammond in the chair for the remainder of the match.
1981 — Bill Shoemaker becomes the first jockey to win a $1 million race when he rode John Henry to a nose victory over The Bart in the inaugural Arlington Million at Arlington Park.
1986 — Dawn Patrol and Falcon Bret record the fastest dead heat at Roosevelt Raceway at 1:58.1.
1987 — Ben Johnson of Canada sets the world record in the 100 meters bettering Calvin Smith's 4-year-old mark of 9.93 by 0.10 seconds in the World Track and Field Championships in Rome. Johnson later lost the record because of steroid use.
1991 — Mike Powell smashes Bob Beamon's world long jump record with a leap of 29 feet, 4½ inches, two inches beyond the record, in the World Track and Field Championships in Tokyo. The leap also ends Carl Lewis' 10-year, 65-meet winning streak.
2001 — Ashley Martin becomes the first woman to play in a Division I football game, kicking three extra points without a miss to help I-AA Jacksonville State hand Cumberland its 18th straight loss, 71-10.
2006 — Curt Schilling becomes the 14th pitcher in major league history to reach 3,000 strikeouts when he fans Oakland's Nick Swisher in the first inning of the Red Sox's 7-2 loss to Oakland.
2007 — Tyson Gay completes a sprint double at the world championships when he wins the 200 meters in 19.76 seconds. Gay's time breaks the meet record of 19.79 set 12 years ago by American Michael Johnson in Goteborg, Sweden. Gay, who beat world record holder Asafa Powell in the 100, joins Maurice Greene (1999) and Justin Gatlin (2005) as the only male athletes to have won sprint doubles at the championships. g2015 — Scott Dixon captures a fourth IndyCar championship by winning the season finale to snatch away the title from Juan Pablo Montoya. Montoya led the points from the season-opening race right until the final lap. But he finishes the race in sixth, which allows Dixon to tie him in the standings. Dixon is awarded the title based on wins (3-2).
|Aug. 31
1881 — The first U.S. men's single tennis championships starts at the Newport Casino, in Newport, Rhode Island.
1895 — The first professional football game is played at Latrobe, Pa., between Latrobe and Jeannette, Pa. Latrobe pays $10 to quarterback John Brallier for expenses.
1934 — The Chicago Bears and the College All-Stars played to a 0-0 tie before 79,432 in the first game of this series.
1950 — Brooklyn's Gil Hodges ties a major league record by hitting Boston Brave pitching for four homers in the Dodgers' 19-3 rout. Hodges also added a single for 17 total bases.
1955 — Nashua, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, goes wire-to-wire to defeat Swaps, ridden by Bill Shoemaker in a match race at Washington Park. Nashua's victory avenges his second-place finish, behind Swaps, in the 1955 Kentucky Derby.
1959 — Australia beats the defending champion United States 3-2 to take the Davis Cup.
1970 — The United States sweeps West Germany 5-0 to capture the Davis Cup in Cleveland.
1977 — John McEnroe plays his first U.S. Open match and receives his first Open code of conduct penalty in a 6-1, 6-3 first-round win over fellow 18-year-old Eliot Teltscher.
1979 — Sixteen-year-old Tracy Austin defeats 14-year-old Andrea Jaeger, 6-2, 6-2, in the second round of the U.S. Open Earlier in the day, John Lloyd defeats Paul McNamee, 5-7, 6-7, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6, in the longest match by games at the Open since the introduction of the tie-break. The two play 63 of a maximum 65 games in three hours and 56 minutes.
1984 — Pinklon Thomas wins a 12-round decision over Tim Witherspoon in Las Vegas to win the WBC heavyweight title.
1985 — Prakas, driven by Bill O'Donnell, sets a trotting mile record with a clocking of 1:53 2-5 at Du Quoin, Ill.
1985 — Angel Cordero Jr., 42, becomes the third rider in history behind Bill Shoemaker and Laffit Pincay Jr. to have his mounts earn $100 million, while riding at Belmont Park.
1991 — Houston quarterback David Klingler sets an NCAA record with six touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Cougars pound Louisiana Tech 73-3.
1996 — Oklahoma State becomes the first Division I-A team to win a regular-season overtime game, avoiding an embarrassing loss to Division I-AA Southwest Missouri State, when David Thompson's 13-yard touchdown run gives the Cowboys a 23-20 win.
2001 — Pitcher Danny Almonte who dominated the Little League World Series with his 70 mph fastballs is ruled ineligible after government records experts determine he actually is 14, and that birth certificates showing he was two years younger are false. The finding nullifies all the victories by his Bronx, N.Y., team, the Rolando Paulino Little League All-Stars.
2004 — Omar Vizquel is 6-for-7 to tie the American League record for hits for a nine-inning game in Cleveland's 22-0 victory over the New York Yankees.
2007 — Jeremy Wariner leads an American sweep of the medals in the 400 meters at the track and field world championships. Wariner wins in a personal best 43.45 seconds, with LaShawn Merritt taking silver and Angelo Taylor getting bronze. It's the first medal sweep for any country in the men's 400 at the world championships.
2010 — BYU announces it's leaving the Mountain West Conference and will go independent in football while joining the West Coast Conference in all other sports in the 2011-2012 school year.
|Sept. 1
1923 — The United States wins its fourth consecutive Davis Cup by beating Australia four matches to one.
1946 — Patty Berg wins the U.S. Women's Open golf title by beating Betty Jameson in the final round.
1971 — John Newcombe becomes the first top-seeded man to lose in the first round of the U.S. Open when he loses to Jan Kodes, 2-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.
1973 — George Foreman knocks out Jose Roman at 2:00 of the first round in Tokyo to retain the heavyweight title.
1977 — Renee Richards, the 43-year-old transsexual who fought for more than a year for the right to play in the women's singles of a major tennis championship, is beaten in the first round by Virginia Wade, 6-1, 6-4. Tracy Austin, at the age of 14 years, eight months, 20 days, becomes the youngest player to play in the U.S. Open, defeating Heidi Eisterlehner, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, in the first round. Austin's mark is broken in 1979 by 14-year-old Kathy Horvath.
1984 — Willie Totten of Mississippi Valley State passes for a Division I-AA record 536 yards and nine touchdowns in a 86-0 rout of Kentucky State. Jerry Rice catches 17 passes for 294 yards and five touchdowns and breaks his own Division I-AA record for receiving yards.
1987 — Fifteen-year-old Michael Chang beats Paul McNamee, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, to become the youngest man to win a match at the U.S. Open.
1989 — Chris Evert becomes the first 100-match winner in 108 years of U.S. tennis championships. Evert, playing her final U.S. Open, beat Patricia Tarabini 6-2, 6-4.
1998 — Mark McGwire breaks Hack Wilson's 68-year-old National League record for home runs in a season, hitting his 56th and 57th in the St. Louis Cardinals' victory over the Florida Marlins.
2007 — Appalachian State 34, No. 5 Michigan 32. Julian Rauch's 24-yard field goal with 26 seconds left puts the Mountaineers ahead of the Wolverines and Corey Lynch blocks a field goal in the final seconds to seal one of college football's biggest upsets.
2012 — Eureka (Ill.) College quarterback Sam Durley passes for 736 yards in a 62-55 victory over Knox to break the NCAA single-game passing record. Durley completes 34 of 52 passes and throws for five touchdowns, including two in the final two minutes as the Red Devils close the Division III game with 17 unanswered points.
2013 — Four-year-old Novellist (IRE), Europe's top older horse, wins the Longines Grosser Preis Von Baden at Baden-Baden in Germany to become the first horse to win three Breeders' Cup Challenge races in a single year. Novellist, trained by Andreas Wohler and ridden to victory by Eddie Perdroza, previously won the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (G1) in France in June and dominated the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) at Ascot by five lengths.
2014 — Kei Nishikori outlasts Milos Raonic in a five-set marathon that ends at 2:26 a.m., tying the latest finish in U.S. Open history.
