|July 28
1913 — The U.S. wins its first Davis Cup since 1902 by beating Britain three matches to two.
1928 — The Summer Games open in Amsterdam and the Olympic flame is lit for the first time.
1929 — The Chicago Cardinals become the first NFL team to train out of state, holding camp in Michigan.
1972 — The American Basketball Association announces that San Diego will receive a franchise. The NBA's Buffalo Braves relocate to San Diego and are renamed the San Diego Clippers.
1984 — The Summer Olympics open in Los Angeles with a record 140 nations competing. The Soviet Union and 13 Communist allies, including Cuba and East Germany, boycott.
1987 — Laura Davies defeats Ayako Okamoto and JoAnne Carner in an 18-hole playoff to win the U.S. Women's Open.
1987 — Angel Cordero Jr. becomes the fourth U.S. jockey to win 6,000 races when he rides Lost Kitty to victory at Monmouth Park, N.J.
1991 — Dennis Martinez pitches a perfect game for the Montreal Expos, who beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0.
1992 — American Mike Barrowman sets a world record in winning the 200-meter breaststroke, and Russian Evgueni Sadovyi becomes the Summer Olympics' first triple gold medalist, also smashing a world record in the men's 400-meter freestyle.
1994 — On the night baseball players set an Aug. 12 strike date, Kenny Rogers of the Texas Rangers pitches a perfect game for a 4-0 victory over California.
2000 — Blaine Wilson, America's pre-eminent gymnast, wins his fifth straight championship in St. Louis. He becomes the first gymnast to win five straight national titles since George Wheeler did it from 1937-41.
2009 — Germany's Paul Biedermann hands Michael Phelps his first major individual loss in four years, setting a world record in the 200-meter freestyle at the world championships in Rome. Biedermann touches in 1:42.00, beating Phelps' record of 1:42.96 set at last year's Beijing Olympics. Phelps sustains his first loss in a major international meet since Ian Crocker beat him in the 100 butterfly at the 2005 world championships.
2012 — China's Ye Shiwen sets the first world record at the Olympic pool, winning the women's 400-meter individual medley. The 16-year-old Ye pulls away to win in 4:28.43. She beat the mark of 4:29.45 set by Stephanie Rice at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
2013 — Brek Shea scores less than a minute after entering the game in the second half, giving the U.S. a 1-0 victory over Panama in the Gold Cup final. It's the fifth Gold Cup title for the Americans, but their first since 2007.
2016 — Mirim Lee shoots a 10-under 62 to match the Women's British Open record and open a three-stroke lead in the major championship at tree-lined Woburn (England) Golf Club.
2016 — Stephan Jaeger shoots a 12-under 58 in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic for the lowest score in major tour play. The 27-year-old German player finishes with a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 ninth at TPC Stonebrae.
2017 — The U.S. women win a record-extending fifth world championship in water polo with a 13-6 victory over Spain. Kiley Neushul scores four goals to help the two-time Olympic champions win back-to-back titles at the worlds.