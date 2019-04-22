Through April 21
1. Novak Djokovic$3,377,474
2. Roger Federer$2,793,157
3. Rafael Nadal$2,135,822
4. Dominic Thiem$1,619,435
5. Stefanos Tsitsipas$1,444,251
6. Fabio Fognini$1,377,365
7. John Isner$1,037,110
8. Daniil Medvedev$938,720
9. Gael Monfils$914,720
10. Roberto Bautista Agut$852,831
11. Milos Raonic$811,702
12. Lucas Pouille$775,259
13. Leonardo Mayer$763,795
14. Denis Shapovalov$721,094
15. Kei Nishikori$698,865
16. Borna Coric$695,616
17. Felix Auger-Aliassime$671,972
18. Pierre-Hugues Herbert$664,880
19. Alexander Zverev$612,960
20. Nick Kyrgios$592,502
21. Frances Tiafoe$584,302
22. Laslo Djere$554,275
23. Guido Pella$541,954
24. Stan Wawrinka$534,632
25. Nikola Mektic$486,627
26. Nikoloz Basilashvili$457,928
27. Karen Khachanov$453,652
28. Marco Cecchinato$440,608
29. Tomas Berdych$437,724
30. Marton Fucsovics$429,660
31. Diego Schwartzman$420,941
32. Hubert Hurkacz$415,309
33. Radu Albot$400,096
34. David Goffin$393,787
35. Jan-Lennard Struff$376,560
36. Kevin Anderson$375,146
37. Jeremy Chardy$373,477
38. Horacio Zeballos$369,062
39. Joao Sousa$363,468
40. Cameron Norrie$360,778
41. Robin Haase$359,881
42. Grigor Dimitrov$357,168
43. Gilles Simon$334,137
44. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga$332,193
45. Philipp Kohlschreiber$322,796
46. Reilly Opelka$322,591
47. Taylor Fritz$322,049
48. Marin Cilic$321,243
49. Bob Bryan$315,440
49. Mike Bryan$315,440

