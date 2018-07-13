AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Boston6629.69510-0W-1032-1234-17
New York6131.6637-3W-233-1328-18
Tampa Bay4845.516176-4L-126-1722-28
Toronto4250.45722½153-7L-224-2518-25
Baltimore2668.27739½322-8L-214-3212-36
Central Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland5042.5435-5L-129-1821-24
Minnesota4249.46214½7-3W-227-2115-28
Detroit4055.42111½18½3-7L-425-2315-32
Chicago3161.33719263-7W-117-2814-33
Kansas City2666.28324311-9L-111-3515-31
West Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6234.6467-3L-230-2032-14
Seattle5836.61735-5L-131-1727-19
Oakland5341.564857-3W-224-2129-20
Los Angeles4846.51113105-5W-124-2324-23
Texas4054.42621182-8L-319-2821-26

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Philadelphia5240.5657-3W-130-1622-24
Atlanta5140.560½4-6W-124-1827-22
Washington4746.50555-5W-122-2425-22
Miami3956.41114½145-5W-121-2718-29
New York3754.40714½144-6L-117-3120-23
Central Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5539.5856-4L-230-1825-21
Chicago5238.57817-3L-128-1524-23
St. Louis4744.51645-5L-123-2224-22
Pittsburgh4449.47310½84-6W-225-2419-25
Cincinnati4152.44113½116-4L-121-2620-26
West Division
WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5142.5487-3W-226-2325-19
Arizona5143.543½4-6L-226-2325-20
Colorado4845.516347-3W-220-2328-22
San Francisco4946.516344-6W-130-1719-29
San Diego4056.41712½13½3-7L-220-2820-28

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games

Oakland 6, Houston 4

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 6, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 2

Friday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Boston (Rodriguez 11-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-8) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 3-8) at Houston (Cole 9-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 2

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Nova 5-6), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Holmes 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Greinke 9-5) at Atlanta (Newcomb 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-2) at Miami (Richards 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

