|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|66
|29
|.695
|—
|—
|10-0
|W-10
|32-12
|34-17
|New York
|61
|31
|.663
|3½
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|33-13
|28-18
|Tampa Bay
|48
|45
|.516
|17
|9½
|6-4
|L-1
|26-17
|22-28
|Toronto
|42
|50
|.457
|22½
|15
|3-7
|L-2
|24-25
|18-25
|Baltimore
|26
|68
|.277
|39½
|32
|2-8
|L-2
|14-32
|12-36
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|50
|42
|.543
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|29-18
|21-24
|Minnesota
|42
|49
|.462
|7½
|14½
|7-3
|W-2
|27-21
|15-28
|Detroit
|40
|55
|.421
|11½
|18½
|3-7
|L-4
|25-23
|15-32
|Chicago
|31
|61
|.337
|19
|26
|3-7
|W-1
|17-28
|14-33
|Kansas City
|26
|66
|.283
|24
|31
|1-9
|L-1
|11-35
|15-31
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|62
|34
|.646
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-2
|30-20
|32-14
|Seattle
|58
|36
|.617
|3
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|31-17
|27-19
|Oakland
|53
|41
|.564
|8
|5
|7-3
|W-2
|24-21
|29-20
|Los Angeles
|48
|46
|.511
|13
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|24-23
|24-23
|Texas
|40
|54
|.426
|21
|18
|2-8
|L-3
|19-28
|21-26
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|52
|40
|.565
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|30-16
|22-24
|Atlanta
|51
|40
|.560
|½
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|24-18
|27-22
|Washington
|47
|46
|.505
|5½
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|22-24
|25-22
|Miami
|39
|56
|.411
|14½
|14
|5-5
|W-1
|21-27
|18-29
|New York
|37
|54
|.407
|14½
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|17-31
|20-23
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|55
|39
|.585
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|30-18
|25-21
|Chicago
|52
|38
|.578
|1
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|28-15
|24-23
|St. Louis
|47
|44
|.516
|6½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|23-22
|24-22
|Pittsburgh
|44
|49
|.473
|10½
|8
|4-6
|W-2
|25-24
|19-25
|Cincinnati
|41
|52
|.441
|13½
|11
|6-4
|L-1
|21-26
|20-26
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|51
|42
|.548
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|26-23
|25-19
|Arizona
|51
|43
|.543
|½
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|26-23
|25-20
|Colorado
|48
|45
|.516
|3
|4
|7-3
|W-2
|20-23
|28-22
|San Francisco
|49
|46
|.516
|3
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|30-17
|19-29
|San Diego
|40
|56
|.417
|12½
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|20-28
|20-28
___
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Thursday's Games
Oakland 6, Houston 4
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4
Boston 6, Toronto 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 2
|Friday's Games
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Boston (Rodriguez 11-3), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-8) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 9-7), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 3-8) at Houston (Cole 9-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Thursday's Games
Colorado 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 3
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 2
|Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Nova 5-6), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Holmes 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Greinke 9-5) at Atlanta (Newcomb 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-2) at Miami (Richards 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.