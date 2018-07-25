BC-BBA--Leaders
|TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Betts, Boston, .351; Altuve, Houston, .328; Martinez, Boston, .323; Segura, Seattle, .321; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Rosario, Minnesota, .310; Trout, Los Angeles, .305; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .305; Simmons, Los Angeles, .303; Benintendi, Boston, .302.
RUNS_Lindor, Cleveland, 88; Betts, Boston, 81; Martinez, Boston, 74; Trout, Los Angeles, 73; Ramirez, Cleveland, 72; Benintendi, Boston, 71; Springer, Houston, 70; Bregman, Houston, 69; Judge, New York, 69; Rosario, Minnesota, 69.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 85; Ramirez, Cleveland, 73; KDavis, Oakland, 72; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 71; Bregman, Houston, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 65; Machado, Los Angeles, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; 3 tied at 63.
HITS_Altuve, Houston, 133; Rosario, Minnesota, 125; Segura, Seattle, 125; Lindor, Cleveland, 120; Castellanos, Detroit, 119; Martinez, Boston, 119; Machado, Los Angeles, 115; Betts, Boston, 114; Merrifield, Kansas City, 114; Ramirez, Cleveland, 112.
DOUBLES_Escobar, Minnesota, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Andujar, New York, 30; Castellanos, Detroit, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 29; 5 tied at 27.
TRIPLES_Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 6; Hernandez, Toronto, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 5; 6 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 31; Ramirez, Cleveland, 30; Judge, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; Machado, Los Angeles, 24; 2 tied at 23.
STOLEN BASES_Gordon, Seattle, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 22; Anderson, Chicago, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Betts, Boston, 18; DeShields, Texas, 18; Benintendi, Boston, 17; Smith, Tampa Bay, 17; RDavis, Cleveland, 16.
PITCHING_Severino, New York, 14-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Price, Boston, 11-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4.
ERA_Sale, Boston, 2.13; Verlander, Houston, 2.19; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.32; Cole, Houston, 2.54; Severino, New York, 2.63; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.68; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.88; Morton, Houston, 2.96; 2 tied at 3.38.
STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 197; Bauer, Cleveland, 192; Cole, Houston, 186; Verlander, Houston, 183; Paxton, Seattle, 155; Severino, New York, 152; Morton, Houston, 146; Berrios, Minnesota, 136; Kluber, Cleveland, 134; Snell, Tampa Bay, 134.