BC-BBA--Leaders
|TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Andrus, Texas, .462; Mancini, Baltimore, .462; CSantana, Cleveland, .462; Cabrera, Texas, .455; Smith Jr., Baltimore, .455; Soler, Kansas City, .455; Beckham, Seattle, .435; Torres, New York, .417; Martinez, Boston, .412; Moncada, Chicago, .412.
RUNS_Beckham, Seattle, 8; Healy, Seattle, 8; Bruce, Seattle, 6; AGordon, Kansas City, 6; Moncada, Chicago, 6; Haniger, Seattle, 5; DSantana, Seattle, 5; 10 tied at 4.
RBI_DSantana, Seattle, 10; Davis, Oakland, 8; Martinez, Boston, 7; Beckham, Seattle, 6; Bruce, Seattle, 6; DGordon, Seattle, 6; Healy, Seattle, 6; Cabrera, Texas, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; Voit, New York, 5.
HITS_Beckham, Seattle, 10; Healy, Seattle, 9; Semien, Oakland, 9; Chapman, Oakland, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; DSantana, Seattle, 8; DGordon, Seattle, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Moncada, Chicago, 7; 6 tied at 6.
DOUBLES_Healy, Seattle, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Goodrum, Detroit, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Soler, Kansas City, 3; 13 tied at 2.
TRIPLES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 2; Castellanos, Detroit, 1; Drury, Toronto, 1; Mazara, Texas, 1; Polanco, Minnesota, 1; Profar, Oakland, 1; Smith, Seattle, 1.
HOME RUNS_Davis, Oakland, 4; Beckham, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; Abreu, Chicago, 2; Bruce, Seattle, 2; Cabrera, Texas, 2; Healy, Seattle, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; Narvaez, Seattle, 2.
STOLEN BASES_DGordon, Seattle, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Pham, Tampa Bay, 2; DSantana, Seattle, 2; 17 tied at 1.
PITCHING_Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 2-0; 23 tied at 1.
ERA_Anderson, Oakland, 0.00; Berrios, Minnesota, 0.00; Clevinger, Cleveland, 0.00; Keller, Kansas City, 0.00; Moore, Detroit, 0.00; Pineda, Minnesota, 0.00; Sanchez, Toronto, 0.00; Shoemaker, Toronto, 0.00; Stroman, Toronto, 0.00; Thornton, Toronto, 0.00; Zimmermann, Detroit, 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS_Clevinger, Cleveland, 12; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11; Berrios, Minnesota, 10; Boyd, Detroit, 10; Cole, Houston, 10; Bauer, Cleveland, 9; McHugh, Houston, 9; Verlander, Houston, 9; 5 tied at 8.