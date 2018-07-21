BC-BBA--Leaders
|TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Betts, Boston, .354; Altuve, Houston, .331; Martinez, Boston, .325; Segura, Seattle, .323; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .317; Machado, Los Angeles, .315; Rosario, Minnesota, .310; Gurriel, Houston, .309; Simmons, Los Angeles, .309; Trout, Los Angeles, .307.
RUNS_Lindor, Cleveland, 85; Betts, Boston, 79; Martinez, Boston, 72; Trout, Los Angeles, 71; Ramirez, Cleveland, 70; Benintendi, Boston, 69; Judge, New York, 68; Bregman, Houston, 67; Segura, Seattle, 67; Springer, Houston, 66.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 80; Ramirez, Cleveland, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 66; Machado, Los Angeles, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Bregman, Houston, 64; KDavis, Oakland, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; 2 tied at 62.
HITS_Altuve, Houston, 130; Segura, Seattle, 121; Rosario, Minnesota, 118; Castellanos, Detroit, 116; Martinez, Boston, 116; Machado, Los Angeles, 115; Lindor, Cleveland, 114; Merrifield, Kansas City, 110; Ramirez, Cleveland, 110; Betts, Boston, 108.
DOUBLES_Escobar, Minnesota, 36; Bregman, Houston, 31; Lindor, Cleveland, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Andujar, New York, 29; Castellanos, Detroit, 29; Abreu, Chicago, 27; AJones, Baltimore, 27; Pillar, Toronto, 27; Ramirez, Cleveland, 27.
TRIPLES_Sanchez, Chicago, 9; Hernandez, Toronto, 6; Smith, Tampa Bay, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Moncada, Chicago, 5; JJones, Detroit, 4; Moreland, Boston, 4; Profar, Texas, 4; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 4; 16 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS_Ramirez, Cleveland, 30; Martinez, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Machado, Los Angeles, 24; Betts, Boston, 23; Stanton, New York, 23; 2 tied at 22.
STOLEN BASES_Gordon, Seattle, 22; Anderson, Chicago, 21; Ramirez, Cleveland, 20; Betts, Boston, 18; Benintendi, Boston, 17; Merrifield, Kansas City, 17; Smith, Tampa Bay, 17; RDavis, Cleveland, 16; DeShields, Texas, 16; 2 tied at 15.
PITCHING_Severino, New York, 14-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-5; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 11-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; 5 tied at 10.
ERA_Sale, Boston, 2.23; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.27; Verlander, Houston, 2.29; Severino, New York, 2.31; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.44; Cole, Houston, 2.53; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.68; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.76; Morton, Houston, 2.96; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.42.
STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 188; Bauer, Cleveland, 182; Cole, Houston, 177; Verlander, Houston, 172; Paxton, Seattle, 155; Morton, Houston, 146; Severino, New York, 144; Snell, Tampa Bay, 134; Kluber, Cleveland, 132; Berrios, Minnesota, 127.