All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLPctGB
Atlanta139.591
Washington139.591
Connecticut1211.522
New York715.3186
Chicago716.304
Indiana221.08711½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLPctGB
Seattle176.739
Phoenix158.6522
Los Angeles149.6093
Dallas139.591
Minnesota1310.5654
Las Vegas1013.4357

___

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 101, Chicago 83

Minnesota 89, Indiana 65

Thursday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at New York, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

