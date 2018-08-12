BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

WNBA
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLPctGB
x-Atlanta2210.688
x-Washington2011.645
x-Connecticut1813.581
Chicago1120.35510½
New York723.23314
Indiana526.16116½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLPctGB
x-Seattle238.742
x-Los Angeles1812.600
x-Minnesota1713.567
x-Phoenix1714.5486
Dallas1417.4529
Las Vegas1318.41910

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 92, Dallas 82

Las Vegas 92, Indiana 74

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 86, New York 77

Washington 93, Dallas 80

Connecticut 82, Chicago 75

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

