BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

WNBA
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLPctGB
Washington128.600
Atlanta109.526
Connecticut1010.5002
Chicago713.3505
New York614.3006
Indiana218.10010
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLPctGB
Seattle156.714
Phoenix147.6671
Dallas128.600
Los Angeles139.591
Minnesota128.600
Las Vegas912.4296

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 106, Washington 89

New York 79, Connecticut 76

Minnesota 87, Indiana 65

Thursday's Games

Dallas 92, Los Angeles 77

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

