|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.270
|Hoskins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Williams rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|De Los Santos p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Valentin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Knapp c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|Totals
|31
|5
|4
|5
|5
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Anderson rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.288
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Castro 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Riddle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Meyer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cooper 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Prado ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Rivera ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Maybin cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Urena p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.034
|Bour 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|37
|10
|15
|9
|2
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|500
|000—
|5
|4
|1
|Miami
|000
|080
|02x—10
|15
|0
a-walked for Hernandez in the 5th. b-struck out for Morgan in the 6th. c-singled for Conley in the 8th.
E—Santana (7). LOB—Philadelphia 4, Miami 8. 2B—Herrera (15), Anderson (23), Cooper (1). 3B—Hernandez (2). HR—Maybin (2), off De Los Santos; Anderson (8), off De Los Santos. RBIs—Hernandez 3 (31), Franco (47), Kingery (27), Anderson 3 (49), Realmuto (45), Rojas 2 (34), Maybin (18), Bour 2 (45). SB—Maybin (8). SF—Realmuto.
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins); Miami 5 (Dietrich, Riddle 2, Urena, Bour). RISP—Philadelphia 3 for 6; Miami 4 for 13.
Runners moved up—Santana, Rojas, Riddle.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|De Los Santos
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|79
|6.75
|Ramos, L, 3-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|15
|1.93
|Morgan
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.11
|Hunter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.65
|Neshek
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Davis
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3.97
|Arano
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|2.57
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|88
|4.39
|Hernandez, W, 2-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.14
|Guerra, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1.50
|Conley, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.88
|Meyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.76
Davis pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Ramos 1-1, Morgan 3-2, Davis 1-0, Arano 1-1, Conley 1-0. HBP—De Los Santos (Realmuto), Davis (Dietrich). PB—Knapp 2 (5).
Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Eric Cooper.
T—2:58. A—8,829 (36,742).