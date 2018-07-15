Anderson helps Miami score 8 in 5th to overtake Phils, 10-5

Miami Marlins Starlin Castro, left, Cameron Maybin, center, and Yadiel Rivera celebrate their win over the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b301310.270
Hoskins lf300012.252
Herrera cf411002.275
Santana 1b400001.209
Williams rf310010.245
Franco 3b411100.269
Arano p000000---
Kingery ss411101.237
De Los Santos p200002.000
Ramos p000000---
Morgan p000000---
b-Altherr ph100001.174
Hunter p000000---
Neshek p000000---
Davis p000000.000
Valentin 3b100001.175
Knapp c210020.234
Totals31545510
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dietrich lf321011.288
Anderson rf523300.288
Realmuto c311100.310
Castro 2b512002.291
Riddle ss400000.259
Conley p000000---
c-Lopez ph101000.286
Meyer p000000.000
Cooper 1b201000.233
Hernandez p000000.000
a-Prado ph010010.228
Guerra p000000---
Rivera ss200001.194
Rojas 3b411201.254
Maybin cf413100.242
Urena p100000.034
Bour 1b312200.239
Totals371015925
Philadelphia000500000—541
Miami00008002x—10150

a-walked for Hernandez in the 5th. b-struck out for Morgan in the 6th. c-singled for Conley in the 8th.

E—Santana (7). LOB—Philadelphia 4, Miami 8. 2B—Herrera (15), Anderson (23), Cooper (1). 3B—Hernandez (2). HR—Maybin (2), off De Los Santos; Anderson (8), off De Los Santos. RBIs—Hernandez 3 (31), Franco (47), Kingery (27), Anderson 3 (49), Realmuto (45), Rojas 2 (34), Maybin (18), Bour 2 (45). SB—Maybin (8). SF—Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins); Miami 5 (Dietrich, Riddle 2, Urena, Bour). RISP—Philadelphia 3 for 6; Miami 4 for 13.

Runners moved up—Santana, Rojas, Riddle.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
De Los Santos41-375512796.75
Ramos, L, 3-11-333310151.93
Morgan1-31000045.11
Hunter110000154.65
Neshek2-310001120.00
Davis1-30110043.97
Arano121102162.57
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urena445544884.39
Hernandez, W, 2-510000196.14
Guerra, H, 112-300012221.50
Conley, H, 711-300001152.88
Meyer100002154.76

Davis pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Ramos 1-1, Morgan 3-2, Davis 1-0, Arano 1-1, Conley 1-0. HBP—De Los Santos (Realmuto), Davis (Dietrich). PB—Knapp 2 (5).

Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Eric Cooper.

T—2:58. A—8,829 (36,742).

