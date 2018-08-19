Kid stuff: Mets rout Phillies 8-2 in Little League Classic

Philadelphia Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera takes his place along the first baseline with teammates after being announced before the Little League Classic baseball game against the New York Mets at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 The Associated Press
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rosario ss503301.247
McNeil 2b502202.286
Flores 1b501001.271
Conforto lf500001.235
Frazier 3b411002.233
Jackson cf321012.288
Bautista rf422101.205
Plawecki c332110.241
Vargas p201001.133
Lugo p000000.091
d-Do.Smith ph101100.194
Dr.Smith p000000---
Zamora p000000---
Totals378148211
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b401001.260
Hoskins lf411000.257
Santana 1b-3b411201.218
W.Ramos c401001.303
Cabrera 3b-ss400000.266
Williams rf401002.264
Kingery ss201000.226
b-Bour ph-1b200000.226
Herrera cf401001.268
Pivetta p000000.121
Morgan p000000---
a-Franco ph100001.281
Rios p000000.000
Hunter p000000.000
c-Quinn ph101000.293
Garcia p000000---
E.Ramos p000000---
Totals3428207
New York040201010—8140
Philadelphia000002000—280

a-struck out for Morgan in the 5th. b-grounded out for Kingery in the 7th. c-singled for Hunter in the 7th. d-doubled for Lugo in the 8th.

LOB—New York 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B—Do.Smith (6), W.Ramos (18), Kingery (20). HR—Santana (18), off Vargas. RBIs—Rosario 3 (40), McNeil 2 (8), Bautista (41), Plawecki (24), Do.Smith (2), Santana 2 (69). CS—Rosario (7). S—Vargas, Pivetta.

Runners left in scoring position—New York 2 (Rosario, McNeil); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Williams, Franco). RISP—New York 6 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up—Herrera, Cabrera. GIDP—Flores.

DP—Philadelphia 1 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Bour).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Vargas, W, 3-851-362203997.67
Lugo12-310002282.89
Dr.Smith10000181.50
Zamora110001100.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, L, 7-1032-386615714.66
Morgan11-310001184.14
Rios131103265.14
Hunter100001123.88
Garcia111111214.11
E.Ramos110000131.80

Inherited runners-scored—Lugo 1-0, Morgan 3-2. WP—Garcia.

Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Gerry Davis.

T—3:11. A—1 (2,500).

