Alfaro's HR overshadows Matz's big night; Phillies top Mets

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins cannot reach a home run by New York Mets' Steven Matz during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 The Associated Press
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rosario ss500003.256
McNeil 2b402001.339
Conforto lf400002.241
Bruce rf400002.219
Frazier 3b300012.220
Nimmo cf311011.266
Do.Smith 1b402101.219
Plawecki c200021.221
Matz p211100.111
a-Flores ph100001.267
Blevins p000000.500
Dr.Smith p000000---
Swarzak p000000---
Bashlor p000000.000
Rhame p000000.000
f-Jackson ph100001.254
Totals33262415
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernandez 2b301020.256
Hoskins lf-1b400012.249
Quinn cf400002.316
Santana 1b-3b212020.234
Altherr rf-lf210010.187
Crawford 3b200001.222
b-Ramos ph101100.315
1-Florimon pr-ss110001.231
Kingery ss200001.226
c-Bour ph111100.232
Dominguez p000000.000
e-Williams ph100001.256
Hunter p000000.000
Neris p000000.000
Alfaro c312300.259
Nola p200001.052
Neshek p000000---
d-Bautista ph-rf200000.196
Totals3057569
New York001100000—260
Philadelphia00000500x—570

a-struck out for Matz in the 6th. b-singled for Crawford in the 6th. c-doubled for Kingery in the 6th. d-grounded out for Neshek in the 6th. e-struck out for Dominguez in the 7th. f-struck out for Rhame in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 6th.

LOB—New York 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B—Do.Smith (9), Bour (13). HR—Matz (2), off Nola; Alfaro (10), off Dr.Smith. RBIs—Do.Smith (8), Matz (4), Alfaro 3 (36), Ramos (68), Bour (59). SB—Hernandez (19), Alfaro (3).

Runners left in scoring position—New York 3 (Matz, Flores 2); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Crawford 2). RISP—New York 0 for 2; Philadelphia 3 for 6.

LIDP—Quinn.

DP—New York 1 (Matz, Do.Smith).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Matz520054914.03
Blevins00221093.92
Dr.Smith, L, 1-1, BS, 1-11-343300162.92
Swarzak2-300002105.70
Bashlor110002164.45
Rhame100001177.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola52-3622291042.44
Neshek, W, 3-11-30001181.21
Dominguez, H, 14100002103.17
Hunter, H, 25100011193.54
Neris, S, 11-14100002125.52

Blevins pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Dr.Smith 2-2, Swarzak 1-0, Neshek 2-0. HBP—Blevins (Altherr), Rhame (Alfaro).

Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Sean Barber; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T—3:22. A—18,895 (43,647).

