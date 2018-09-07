Hoskins, Nola lead Phillies to 4-3 win over Mets

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola delivers the ball to the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

 The Associated Press
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Santana 1b411201.228
Hoskins lf411101.246
Altherr cf201000.173
b-Herrera ph-cf211001.264
Bautista rf200001.199
c-Williams ph-rf100001.258
d-Ramos ph101000.308
1-Florimon pr-rf000000.242
Cabrera 3b401101.266
Hernandez 2b300012.251
Kingery ss401000.230
Alfaro c310012.259
Nola p300003.055
Dominguez p000000.000
Hunter p000000.000
Totals33474213
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf310011.270
McNeil 2b401101.319
Conforto lf400001.230
Bruce rf411100.221
Frazier 3b400001.226
Do.Smith 1b311101.205
Plawecki c200001.235
Reyes ss300001.194
Dr.Smith p000000---
Matz p100000.073
a-Reinheimer ph100001.250
Hanhold p000000---
Bashlor p000000.000
Zamora p000000---
Rosario ss100000.256
Totals3033318
Philadelphia002001010—470
New York011000100—330

a-struck out for Matz in the 5th. b-doubled for Altherr in the 6th. c-struck out for Bautista in the 6th. d-singled for Williams in the 8th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 8th.

LOB—Philadelphia 4, New York 2. 2B—Altherr (9), Herrera (18), McNeil (8). HR—Santana (22), off Matz; Hoskins (28), off Bashlor; Bruce (6), off Nola; Do.Smith (3), off Nola. RBIs—Santana 2 (81), Hoskins (85), Cabrera (74), McNeil (13), Bruce (22), Do.Smith (4). CS—Florimon (2).

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 2 (Bautista, Alfaro); New York 1 (Bruce). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 4; New York 0 for 2.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 16-47333181032.29
Dominguez, H, 1210000072.86
Hunter, S, 4-610000063.54
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Matz5322281034.17
Hanhold121101173.86
Bashlor, L, 0-3111102194.78
Zamora1-30000144.76
Dr.Smith12-310001222.33

Bashlor pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP—Nola (Plawecki).

Umpires—Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T—2:43. A—23,379 (41,922).

