Philadelphia14000—14
New Orleans01073—20
First Quarter

Phi_Matthews 37 pass from Foles (Elliott kick), 10:41. Drive: 7 plays, 76 yards, 4:05. Key Play: Foles 11 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-1. Philadelphia 7, New Orleans 0.

Phi_Foles 1 run (Elliott kick), 4:37. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Agholor 12 run; Foles 12 pass to Tate; Foles 30 pass to Jeffery on 3rd-and-7. Philadelphia 14, New Orleans 0.

Second Quarter

NO_Kirkwood 2 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 7:23. Drive: 12 plays, 79 yards, 6:12. Key Plays: Brees 42 pass to Thomas; Kamara 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Brees 7 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-9. Philadelphia 14, New Orleans 7.

NO_FG Lutz 45, :06. Drive: 7 plays, 67 yards, 1:12. Key Plays: Brees 12 pass to Watson; Brees 21 pass to Ginn; Brees 23 pass to Kamara; A.Peat 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Brees 15 pass to Ginn. Philadelphia 14, New Orleans 10.

Third Quarter

NO_Thomas 2 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:40. Drive: 18 plays, 92 yards, 11:29. Key Plays: Brees 11 pass to Thomas; Brees 9 pass to J.Hill on 3rd-and-3; A.Peat 10-yard offensive holding penalty; T.Hill 46 pass to Kamara; Brees 20 pass to Thomas; Kamara 1 run on 3rd-and-1; M.Unger 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Brees 20 pass to Thomas; Kamara 15 run. New Orleans 17, Philadelphia 14.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 39, 10:28. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 3:31. Key Plays: Brees 15 pass to Smith on 3rd-and-5; Ingram 36 run; Brees 3 pass to Kamara on 3rd-and-7. New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 14.

A_73,027.

PhiNO
FIRST DOWNS1525
Rushing29
Passing1114
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF2-78-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-02-2
TOTAL NET YARDS250420
Total Plays4771
Avg Gain5.35.9
NET YARDS RUSHING49137
Rushes1631
Avg per rush3.14.4
NET YARDS PASSING201283
Sacked-Yds lost0-02-18
Gross-Yds passing201301
Completed-Att.18-3128-38
Had Intercepted21
Yards-Pass Play6.57.1
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-2-15-4-4
PUNTS-Avg.5-48.23-44.7
Punts blocked.00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE1967
Punt Returns0-03-8
Kickoff Returns1-192-45
Interceptions1-02-14
PENALTIES-Yds4-3011-84
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-0
TIME OF POSSESSION22:1037:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Smallwood 10-33, Agholor 1-12, Sproles 3-4, Foles 2-0. New Orleans, Kamara 16-71, Ingram 9-53, Hill 2-8, Smith 1-5, Brees 3-0.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Foles 18-31-2-201. New Orleans, Brees 28-38-1-301.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Jeffery 5-63, Ertz 5-50, Sproles 3-21, Tate 2-18, Matthews 1-37, Agholor 1-6, Smallwood 1-6. New Orleans, Thomas 12-171, Kamara 4-35, Ginn 3-44, Hill 3-7, Ingram 2-9, Kirkwood 2-8, Smith 1-15, Watson 1-12.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, None. New Orleans, Lewis 3-8.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Scott 1-19. New Orleans, Kamara 2-45.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Jenkins 8-2-0, Hicks 6-3-0, Maddox 6-2-0, Bradham 5-5-0, Sullivan 5-0-0, Bennett 3-1-0, Hawkins 3-0-0, Graham 2-1-1, Long 2-1-.5, Cox 2-1-0, LeBlanc 2-1-0, Douglas 2-0-0, Graham 1-2-0, Hester 1-0-0, Jernigan 0-2-.5, Ngata 0-2-0, Reynolds 0-1-0. New Orleans, Davis 5-3-0, Lattimore 4-0-0, Apple 3-1-0, Jordan 3-0-0, Bell 2-2-0, Stallworth 2-1-0, Onyemata 2-1-0, Williams 2-1-0, Williams 2-0-0, Davison 1-1-0, Davenport 1-0-0, Anzalone 0-1-0, Okafor 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, LeBlanc 1-0. New Orleans, Lattimore 2-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 52.

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Ed Camp, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Charles Stewart.

