|Philadelphia
|14
|0
|0
|0—14
|New Orleans
|0
|10
|7
|3—20
|First Quarter
Phi_Matthews 37 pass from Foles (Elliott kick), 10:41. Drive: 7 plays, 76 yards, 4:05. Key Play: Foles 11 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-1. Philadelphia 7, New Orleans 0.
Phi_Foles 1 run (Elliott kick), 4:37. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Agholor 12 run; Foles 12 pass to Tate; Foles 30 pass to Jeffery on 3rd-and-7. Philadelphia 14, New Orleans 0.
|Second Quarter
NO_Kirkwood 2 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 7:23. Drive: 12 plays, 79 yards, 6:12. Key Plays: Brees 42 pass to Thomas; Kamara 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Brees 7 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-9. Philadelphia 14, New Orleans 7.
NO_FG Lutz 45, :06. Drive: 7 plays, 67 yards, 1:12. Key Plays: Brees 12 pass to Watson; Brees 21 pass to Ginn; Brees 23 pass to Kamara; A.Peat 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Brees 15 pass to Ginn. Philadelphia 14, New Orleans 10.
|Third Quarter
NO_Thomas 2 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:40. Drive: 18 plays, 92 yards, 11:29. Key Plays: Brees 11 pass to Thomas; Brees 9 pass to J.Hill on 3rd-and-3; A.Peat 10-yard offensive holding penalty; T.Hill 46 pass to Kamara; Brees 20 pass to Thomas; Kamara 1 run on 3rd-and-1; M.Unger 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Brees 20 pass to Thomas; Kamara 15 run. New Orleans 17, Philadelphia 14.
|Fourth Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 39, 10:28. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 3:31. Key Plays: Brees 15 pass to Smith on 3rd-and-5; Ingram 36 run; Brees 3 pass to Kamara on 3rd-and-7. New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 14.
A_73,027.
___
|Phi
|NO
|FIRST DOWNS
|15
|25
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-7
|8-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|2-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|250
|420
|Total Plays
|47
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|49
|137
|Rushes
|16
|31
|Avg per rush
|3.1
|4.4
|NET YARDS PASSING
|201
|283
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|2-18
|Gross-Yds passing
|201
|301
|Completed-Att.
|18-31
|28-38
|Had Intercepted
|2
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.5
|7.1
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-2-1
|5-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-48.2
|3-44.7
|Punts blocked.
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|19
|67
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-8
|Kickoff Returns
|1-19
|2-45
|Interceptions
|1-0
|2-14
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-30
|11-84
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|22:10
|37:50
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Smallwood 10-33, Agholor 1-12, Sproles 3-4, Foles 2-0. New Orleans, Kamara 16-71, Ingram 9-53, Hill 2-8, Smith 1-5, Brees 3-0.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Foles 18-31-2-201. New Orleans, Brees 28-38-1-301.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Jeffery 5-63, Ertz 5-50, Sproles 3-21, Tate 2-18, Matthews 1-37, Agholor 1-6, Smallwood 1-6. New Orleans, Thomas 12-171, Kamara 4-35, Ginn 3-44, Hill 3-7, Ingram 2-9, Kirkwood 2-8, Smith 1-15, Watson 1-12.
PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, None. New Orleans, Lewis 3-8.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Scott 1-19. New Orleans, Kamara 2-45.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Jenkins 8-2-0, Hicks 6-3-0, Maddox 6-2-0, Bradham 5-5-0, Sullivan 5-0-0, Bennett 3-1-0, Hawkins 3-0-0, Graham 2-1-1, Long 2-1-.5, Cox 2-1-0, LeBlanc 2-1-0, Douglas 2-0-0, Graham 1-2-0, Hester 1-0-0, Jernigan 0-2-.5, Ngata 0-2-0, Reynolds 0-1-0. New Orleans, Davis 5-3-0, Lattimore 4-0-0, Apple 3-1-0, Jordan 3-0-0, Bell 2-2-0, Stallworth 2-1-0, Onyemata 2-1-0, Williams 2-1-0, Williams 2-0-0, Davison 1-1-0, Davenport 1-0-0, Anzalone 0-1-0, Okafor 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, LeBlanc 1-0. New Orleans, Lattimore 2-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 52.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Ed Camp, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Charles Stewart.