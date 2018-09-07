Atlanta3306—12
Philadelphia0378—18
First Quarter

Atl_FG Bryant 21, 5:01.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 26, 6:09.

Atl_FG Bryant 52, 2:08.

Third Quarter

Phi_Ajayi 1 run (Elliott kick), 4:37.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Coleman 9 run (kick failed), 9:48.

Phi_Ajayi 11 run (Ajayi run), 2:19.

A_69,696.

AtlPhi
First downs1618
Total Net Yards299232
Rushes-yards18-7427-113
Passing225119
Punt Returns2-114-29
Kickoff Returns0-02-43
Interceptions Ret.1-201-0
Comp-Att-Int21-43-120-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-262-13
Punts6-47.76-52.2
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards15-13511-101
Time of Possession27:5032:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Freeman 6-36, Coleman 9-19, J.Jones 1-11, Ryan 2-8. Philadelphia, Ajayi 15-62, Clement 5-26, Agholor 1-16, Sproles 5-10, Foles 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 21-43-1-251. Philadelphia, Foles 19-34-1-117, Agholor 1-1-0-15.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, J.Jones 10-169, Sanu 4-18, Hooper 3-24, Freeman 3-14, Coleman 1-26. Philadelphia, Agholor 8-33, Ertz 5-48, Sproles 4-22, Foles 1-15, Carter 1-10, Goedert 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

