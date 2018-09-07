|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|6—12
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|7
|8—18
|First Quarter
Atl_FG Bryant 21, 5:01.
|Second Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 26, 6:09.
Atl_FG Bryant 52, 2:08.
|Third Quarter
Phi_Ajayi 1 run (Elliott kick), 4:37.
|Fourth Quarter
Atl_Coleman 9 run (kick failed), 9:48.
Phi_Ajayi 11 run (Ajayi run), 2:19.
A_69,696.
___
|Atl
|Phi
|First downs
|16
|18
|Total Net Yards
|299
|232
|Rushes-yards
|18-74
|27-113
|Passing
|225
|119
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|4-29
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-43
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-20
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-43-1
|20-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-26
|2-13
|Punts
|6-47.7
|6-52.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|15-135
|11-101
|Time of Possession
|27:50
|32:10
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Freeman 6-36, Coleman 9-19, J.Jones 1-11, Ryan 2-8. Philadelphia, Ajayi 15-62, Clement 5-26, Agholor 1-16, Sproles 5-10, Foles 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 21-43-1-251. Philadelphia, Foles 19-34-1-117, Agholor 1-1-0-15.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, J.Jones 10-169, Sanu 4-18, Hooper 3-24, Freeman 3-14, Coleman 1-26. Philadelphia, Agholor 8-33, Ertz 5-48, Sproles 4-22, Foles 1-15, Carter 1-10, Goedert 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.