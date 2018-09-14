PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown 39, Hightstown 0

Barnegat 17, Shore Regional 14

Belvidere 20, South Hunterdon 13

Brearley 40, Jonathan Dayton 0

Buena Regional 21, Middle Township 15

Burlington Township 45, Triton 8

Cedar Creek 41, Absegami 6

Chatham 23, Millburn 7

Cherry Hill West 21, Mainland Regional 14

Clayton 48, Wildwood 0

Collingswood 49, Bordentown 21

Colonia 22, Iselin Kennedy 7

Cranford 35, Governor Livingston 0

Delran 30, Holy Cross 22

Don Bosco Prep 47, West Orange 20

Dwight-Morrow 36, Cliffside Park 8

Fort Lee 14, Pascack Hills 13

Freehold Township 14, Central Regional 13

Gateway 33, Florence 14

Glassboro 29, Bishop Eustace Prep 14

Glen Rock 42, Palisades Park 6

Haddonfield 21, Cinnaminson 0

Hamilton West 35, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 12

Hawthorne 33, Harrison 8

Highland 30, Oakcrest 0

Hillsborough 42, Franklin 37

Holy Spirit 38, Camden Catholic 0

Hopewell Valley Central 19, Steinert 7

Immaculata 21, North Hunterdon 14

J.P. Stevens 23, East Brunswick 10

Jackson Memorial 12, Wall 6, OT

Keansburg 14, Asbury Park 6

Kingsway 14, Egg Harbor 0

Kittatinny 50, Hopatcong 26

Lakeland 22, Lenape Valley 6

Manasquan 21, Neptune 10

Massillon Washington, Ohio 49, Montclair 7

Mater Dei 42, Jackson Liberty 7

Middletown South 17, Manalapan 14

Montgomery 41, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21

Morris Hills 40, Vernon 7

Mount Olive 16, Jefferson 10

New Milford 38, Elmwood Park 6

New Providence 27, Bound Brook 17

Newton 48, Whippany Park 7

North Brunswick 26, Edison 21

Ocean City 41, Bridgeton 20

Old Bridge 21, Perth Amboy 14

Overbrook 46, Pennsville Memorial 23

Paramus 48, Pascack Valley 14

Paramus Catholic 54, Hackensack 42

Parsippany Hills 29, Roxbury 0

Pennsauken 38, Cumberland Regional 0

Phillipsburg 28, Hunterdon Central 14

Piscataway 35, South Brunswick 21

Point Pleasant Boro 40, Colts Neck 13

Rahway 35, Voorhees 7

Ramapo 28, Northern Highlands 9

Red Bank Catholic 45, Toms River South 7

Ridge 24, Bridgewater-Raritan 21

Ridgewood 35, Irvington 12

River Dell 35, Demarest 7

Rumson-Fair Haven 42, Middletown North 0

Sayreville 21, Woodbridge 19

Seton Hall Prep 42, Passaic Tech 20

Somerville 50, North Plainfield 0

St. John Vianney 21, Brick Township 7

St. Joseph-Hammonton 30, St. Augustine 8

St. Peter's Prep 34, Bergen Catholic 7

Toms River North 48, Howell 0

Washington Township 21, Atlantic City 0

Wayne Hills 35, Old Tappan 16

West Deptford 27, Delsea 12

West Essex 14, Newark Central 13

Westfield 27, Watchung Hills 13

Williamstown 35, Millville 6

Willingboro 26, Northern Burlington 13

Winslow 34, Cherokee 14

Woodbury 42, Palmyra 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clifton vs. Paterson Kennedy, ppd. to Sep 15th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

