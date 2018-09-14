PREP FOOTBALL=
Allentown 39, Hightstown 0
Barnegat 17, Shore Regional 14
Belvidere 20, South Hunterdon 13
Brearley 40, Jonathan Dayton 0
Buena Regional 21, Middle Township 15
Burlington Township 45, Triton 8
Cedar Creek 41, Absegami 6
Chatham 23, Millburn 7
Cherry Hill West 21, Mainland Regional 14
Clayton 48, Wildwood 0
Collingswood 49, Bordentown 21
Colonia 22, Iselin Kennedy 7
Cranford 35, Governor Livingston 0
Delran 30, Holy Cross 22
Don Bosco Prep 47, West Orange 20
Dwight-Morrow 36, Cliffside Park 8
Fort Lee 14, Pascack Hills 13
Freehold Township 14, Central Regional 13
Gateway 33, Florence 14
Glassboro 29, Bishop Eustace Prep 14
Glen Rock 42, Palisades Park 6
Haddonfield 21, Cinnaminson 0
Hamilton West 35, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 12
Hawthorne 33, Harrison 8
Highland 30, Oakcrest 0
Hillsborough 42, Franklin 37
Holy Spirit 38, Camden Catholic 0
Hopewell Valley Central 19, Steinert 7
Immaculata 21, North Hunterdon 14
J.P. Stevens 23, East Brunswick 10
Jackson Memorial 12, Wall 6, OT
Keansburg 14, Asbury Park 6
Kingsway 14, Egg Harbor 0
Kittatinny 50, Hopatcong 26
Lakeland 22, Lenape Valley 6
Manasquan 21, Neptune 10
Massillon Washington, Ohio 49, Montclair 7
Mater Dei 42, Jackson Liberty 7
Middletown South 17, Manalapan 14
Montgomery 41, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21
Morris Hills 40, Vernon 7
Mount Olive 16, Jefferson 10
New Milford 38, Elmwood Park 6
New Providence 27, Bound Brook 17
Newton 48, Whippany Park 7
North Brunswick 26, Edison 21
Ocean City 41, Bridgeton 20
Old Bridge 21, Perth Amboy 14
Overbrook 46, Pennsville Memorial 23
Paramus 48, Pascack Valley 14
Paramus Catholic 54, Hackensack 42
Parsippany Hills 29, Roxbury 0
Pennsauken 38, Cumberland Regional 0
Phillipsburg 28, Hunterdon Central 14
Piscataway 35, South Brunswick 21
Point Pleasant Boro 40, Colts Neck 13
Rahway 35, Voorhees 7
Ramapo 28, Northern Highlands 9
Red Bank Catholic 45, Toms River South 7
Ridge 24, Bridgewater-Raritan 21
Ridgewood 35, Irvington 12
River Dell 35, Demarest 7
Rumson-Fair Haven 42, Middletown North 0
Sayreville 21, Woodbridge 19
Seton Hall Prep 42, Passaic Tech 20
Somerville 50, North Plainfield 0
St. John Vianney 21, Brick Township 7
St. Joseph-Hammonton 30, St. Augustine 8
St. Peter's Prep 34, Bergen Catholic 7
Toms River North 48, Howell 0
Washington Township 21, Atlantic City 0
Wayne Hills 35, Old Tappan 16
West Deptford 27, Delsea 12
West Essex 14, Newark Central 13
Westfield 27, Watchung Hills 13
Williamstown 35, Millville 6
Willingboro 26, Northern Burlington 13
Winslow 34, Cherokee 14
Woodbury 42, Palmyra 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clifton vs. Paterson Kennedy, ppd. to Sep 15th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/