|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota minor league RHP Alex Banks (DSL) 72 games and Boston minor league C Alberto Schmidt (Lowell-NYP) 76 games after both tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
|American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Andrew McCutchen from San Francisco for INF Abiatal Avelino, RHP Juan De Paula and cash.
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired C Drew Butera and cash considerations from Kansas City for LHP Jerry Vasto.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired RHP Andrew Istler from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Ryan Madson. Recalled LHP Sammy Solis from Syracuse (IL).
|American Association
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Richard Prigatano.
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired RHP Brett Marshall from Southern Maryland to complete a previous trade. Activated RHP Matt Larkins and C Wagner Gomez. Placed RHP John Brownell, LHP Hector Silvestre and RHP Lorenzo Barcelo on the inactive list.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived CB Robertson Daniel, G-T Andrew Donnal, G Justin Evans, TE Nick Keizer, DE Christian LaCouture, DB Kai Nacua, CB Jackson Porter, WR DeVier Posey and LS Trent Sieg. Waived-injured LB Alvin Jones. Placed S DeShon Eliiott, DB Bennett Jackson, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste and OT Greg Senat on injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated contract of WR Jeff Janis. Waived TE Stephen Baggett, DBs Christian Boutte and Elijah Campbell, OL Anthony Fabiano, Avery Gennesy and Fred Lauina, DL Jeremy Faulk, QB Brogan Roback and DBsx Derron Smith and DL Blaine Woodson. Waived-injured WR C.J. Board, LB Justin Currie and DL Lenny Jones.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded OL Parker Ehinger to Dallas for CB Charvarius Ward.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with DT Aaron Donald on a six-year contract through 2024.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DB Jordan Richards to Atlanta for a conditional 2020 draft pick.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Nick Luukko and G Branden Komm.
|COLLEGE
BROWN — Named John Svec and Mike Higgins men's assistant lacrosse coaches.
BUFFALO —Promoted Nate Wills to deputy athletic director, chief operating officer
FLORIDA STATE — Announced sophomore QB Bailey Hockman will transfer.
FREDONIA STATE — Named P.J. Gondek assistant director of athletics.
IOWA STATE — Suspended senior DB De'Monte Ruth one game after being arrested for driving with a suspended license.
MARTIN METHODIST — Named Billy Evans Women's Basketball coach.