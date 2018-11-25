NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Pekka RinneNashville14796221.66
Tristan JarryPittsburgh16121.94
Jaroslav HalakBoston14787261.98
David RittichCalgary12646222.04
Laurent BrossoitWinnipeg6351122.05
Frederik AndersenToronto191126422.24
Curtis McElhinneyCarolina8478182.25
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay13784302.3
Ben BishopDallas15874342.33
Jack CampbellLos Angeles13693272.33
Marc-Andre FleuryVegas211234482.33
Semyon VarlamovColorado15895352.34
Casey DeSmithPittsburgh14688272.35
Antti RaantaArizona10603242.39
Thomas GreissN.Y. Islanders14725292.4
Alex StalockMinnesota7367152.45
Devan DubnykMinnesota171018422.48
John GibsonAnaheim191107462.49
Anthony StolarzPhiladelphia14722.5
Linus UllmarkBuffalo7404172.52

___

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Frederik AndersenToronto1911261270
Marc-Andre FleuryVegas2112341281
Carter HuttonBuffalo1810421161
Craig AndersonOttawa211166983
Devan DubnykMinnesota171018952
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg17968961
Martin JonesSan Jose16957952
Keith KinkaidNew Jersey181039953
Pekka RinneNashville14796921
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay13784931
Ben BishopDallas15874851
Sergei BobrovskyColumbus15879870
John GibsonAnaheim191107874
Thomas GreissN.Y. Islanders14725831
Jaroslav HalakBoston14787822
Braden HoltbyWashington16902852
Henrik LundqvistN.Y. Rangers181071872
Jacob MarkstromVancouver181093882
David RittichCalgary12646820
Semyon VarlamovColorado15895852

___

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Landon BowDallas1310141.0000
Tristan JarryPittsburgh1612370.946001
Pekka RinneNashville14796223950.944921
Anthony StolarzPhiladelphia1472350.943000
Jaroslav HalakBoston14787264230.939822
Laurent BrossoitWinnipeg6351121910.937411
Frederik AndersenToronto191126426070.9311270
David RittichCalgary12646223150.93820
John GibsonAnaheim191107466410.928874
Thomas GreissN.Y. Islanders14725294040.928831
Casey DeSmithPittsburgh14688273700.927533
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay13784304120.927931
Linus UllmarkBuffalo7404172300.926501
Semyon VarlamovColorado15895354700.926852
Jimmy HowardDetroit16942405340.925763
Ryan MillerAnaheim7354162110.924221
Garret SparksToronto5303131720.924410
Ben BishopDallas15874344390.923851
Jack CampbellLos Angeles13693273520.923570
Devan DubnykMinnesota171018425310.921952

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Marc-Andre FleuryVegas21123451281
Keith KinkaidNew Jersey1810393953
Ben BishopDallas158742851
Casey DeSmithPittsburgh146882533
Aaron DellSan Jose84832332
Jaroslav HalakBoston147872822
Pekka RinneNashville147962921
Frederik AndersenToronto19112611270
Jack CampbellLos Angeles136931570
Corey CrawfordChicago148261581
Alexandar GeorgievN.Y. Rangers73851430
John GibsonAnaheim1911071874
Thomas GreissN.Y. Islanders147251831
Braden HoltbyWashington169021852
Mikko KoskinenEdmonton95131521
Robin LehnerN.Y. Islanders116011451
Cal PetersenLos Angeles63201230
David RittichCalgary126461820
Juuse SarosNashville115831740
Mike SmithCalgary137231571

