March 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Sebastien Bourdais)
April 7 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz. (Josef Newgarden)
April 15 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.) (Alexander Rossi)
April 23 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Josef Newgarden)
May 12 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)
May 27 — Indianapolis 500 (Will Power)
June 2 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Scott Dixon)
June 3 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Ryan Hunter-Reay)
June 9 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth (Scott Dixon)
June 24 — Kohler Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Josef Newgarden)
July 8 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa (James Hinchcliffe)
July 15 — Honda Indy Toronto (Scott Dixon)
July 29 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 19 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 25 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 2 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)
Sept. 16 — Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.
|Points Leaders
|Through July 15
1. Scott Dixon, 464
2. Josef Newgarden, 402
3. Alexander Rossi, 394
4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 373
5. Will Power, 371
6. Robert Wickens, 339
7. Simon Pagenaud, 320
8. Graham Rahal, 313
9. James Hinchcliffe, 312
10. Marco Andretti, 266
11. Sebastien Bourdais, 265
12. Takuma Sato, 245
13. Ed Jones, 240
14. Spencer Pigot, 222
15. Tony Kanaan, 215
16. Charlie Kimball, 198
17. Zach Veach, 191
18. Matheus Leist, 171
19. Gabby Chaves, 158
20. Max Chilton, 156