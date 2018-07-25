March 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Sebastien Bourdais)

April 7 — Phoenix Grand Prix, Avondale, Ariz. (Josef Newgarden)

April 15 — Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.) (Alexander Rossi)

April 23 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Josef Newgarden)

May 12 — Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Will Power)

May 27 — Indianapolis 500 (Will Power)

June 2 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Scott Dixon)

June 3 — Chevrolet Indy Duel (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich. (Ryan Hunter-Reay)

June 9 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth (Scott Dixon)

June 24 — Kohler Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Josef Newgarden)

July 8 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton, Iowa (James Hinchcliffe)

July 15 — Honda Indy Toronto (Scott Dixon)

July 29 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 19 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 25 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 2 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 16 — Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through July 15

1. Scott Dixon, 464

2. Josef Newgarden, 402

3. Alexander Rossi, 394

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 373

5. Will Power, 371

6. Robert Wickens, 339

7. Simon Pagenaud, 320

8. Graham Rahal, 313

9. James Hinchcliffe, 312

10. Marco Andretti, 266

11. Sebastien Bourdais, 265

12. Takuma Sato, 245

13. Ed Jones, 240

14. Spencer Pigot, 222

15. Tony Kanaan, 215

16. Charlie Kimball, 198

17. Zach Veach, 191

18. Matheus Leist, 171

19. Gabby Chaves, 158

20. Max Chilton, 156

