|Through Feb. 17
|Scoring
1, Eun-Hee Ji, 67.5. 2, Nelly Korda, 68.0. 3, Jin Young Ko, 68.25. 4, Shanshan Feng, 68.5. 5 (tie), Stacy Lewis, Brooke M. Henderson and Wei-Ling Hsu, 69.0. 8, Angel Yin, 69.25. 9, Moriya Jutanugarn, 69.375. 10, Lexi Thompson, 69.75.
|Driving Distance
1, Anne Van Dam, 306.3. 2, Youngin Chun, 290.8. 3 (tie), Leticia Ras-Anderica and Suzuka Yamaguchi, 287.0. 5, Pavarisa Yoktuan, 286.8. 6, Amelia Lewis, 286.3. 7, Peiyun Chien, 286.1. 8, Lee-Anne Pace, 285.4. 9, Benyapa Niphatsophon, 284.6. 10, Elizabeth Szokol, 284.3.
|Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, .861. 2, Sei Young Kim, .833. 3 (tie), Jeongeun Lee6 and Azahara Munoz, .819. 5, Nelly Korda, .813. 6 (tie), Lexi Thompson and Jane Park, .806. 8, 5 tied with .792.
|Putts per GIR
1, Angel Yin, 1.56. 2, Haru Nomura, 1.66. 3, Eun-Hee Ji, 1.67. 4, Jin Young Ko, 1.68. 5, Sarah Kemp, 1.68. 6, Nelly Korda, 1.69. 7, Caroline Masson, 1.70. 8, Wei-Ling Hsu, 1.71. 9, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.72. 10, Amelia Lewis, 1.73.
|Birdies
1, Mirim Lee, 46. 2, Nelly Korda, 44. 3, Thidapa Suwannapura, 40. 4, Katherine Kirk, 39. 5, Sarah Kemp, 36. 6, Haru Nomura, 34. 7 (tie), Georgia Hall, Alena Sharp and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 33. 10, Marina Alex and Celine Boutier, 32.
|Eagles
1 (tie), Mirim Lee and Alena Sharp, 3. 3, Maria Torres, 2. 4 (tie), 26 tied with 1.
|Sand Save Percentage
1 (tie), Shanshan Feng, Jaye Marie Green and Anne Van Dam, 1.000. 4, Haeji Kang, .889. 5, Jeongeun Lee6, .857. 6, Brittany Lang, .818. 7, Marissa Steen, .800. 8, Lauren Stephenson, .786. 9 (tie), Sarah Schmelzel and Sarah Kemp, .765.
|Rounds Under Par
1, Eun-Hee Ji, 1.000. 2, Nelly Korda, .875. 3, 18 tied with .750.