|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|44
|17
|.721
|—
|Philadelphia
|38
|22
|.633
|5½
|Boston
|37
|23
|.617
|6½
|Brooklyn
|31
|30
|.508
|13
|New York
|11
|48
|.186
|32
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|28
|31
|.475
|—
|Orlando
|28
|33
|.459
|1
|Miami
|26
|32
|.448
|1½
|Washington
|24
|36
|.400
|4½
|Atlanta
|20
|40
|.333
|8½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|14
|.763
|—
|Indiana
|40
|20
|.667
|5½
|Detroit
|28
|30
|.483
|16½
|Chicago
|16
|44
|.267
|29½
|Cleveland
|14
|46
|.233
|31½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|San Antonio
|33
|27
|.550
|1½
|New Orleans
|27
|34
|.443
|8
|Dallas
|26
|33
|.441
|8
|Memphis
|23
|38
|.377
|12
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Oklahoma City
|38
|21
|.644
|3
|Portland
|36
|23
|.610
|5
|Utah
|33
|26
|.559
|8
|Minnesota
|28
|31
|.475
|13
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|42
|17
|.712
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|28
|.541
|10
|Sacramento
|31
|28
|.525
|11
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|30
|.492
|13
|Phoenix
|11
|50
|.180
|32
___
|Saturday's Games
Portland 130, Philadelphia 115
Atlanta 120, Phoenix 112
Brooklyn 117, Charlotte 115
Cleveland 112, Memphis 107
Indiana 119, Washington 112
New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 115
Detroit 119, Miami 96
Chicago 126, Boston 116
Sacramento 119, Oklahoma City 116
Houston 118, Golden State 112
Milwaukee 140, Minnesota 128
Utah 125, Dallas 109
|Sunday's Games
Orlando 113, Toronto 98
Denver 123, L.A. Clippers 96
San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 8 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.