EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
WLPctGB
Toronto4417.721
Philadelphia3822.633
Boston3723.617
Brooklyn3130.50813
New York1148.18632
Southeast Division
WLPctGB
Charlotte2831.475
Orlando2833.4591
Miami2632.448
Washington2436.400
Atlanta2040.333
Central Division
WLPctGB
Milwaukee4514.763
Indiana4020.667
Detroit2830.48316½
Chicago1644.26729½
Cleveland1446.23331½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
WLPctGB
Houston3425.576
San Antonio3327.550
New Orleans2734.4438
Dallas2633.4418
Memphis2338.37712
Northwest Division
WLPctGB
Denver4118.695
Oklahoma City3821.6443
Portland3623.6105
Utah3326.5598
Minnesota2831.47513
Pacific Division
WLPctGB
Golden State4217.712
L.A. Clippers3328.54110
Sacramento3128.52511
L.A. Lakers2930.49213
Phoenix1150.18032

___

Saturday's Games

Portland 130, Philadelphia 115

Atlanta 120, Phoenix 112

Brooklyn 117, Charlotte 115

Cleveland 112, Memphis 107

Indiana 119, Washington 112

New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 115

Detroit 119, Miami 96

Chicago 126, Boston 116

Sacramento 119, Oklahoma City 116

Houston 118, Golden State 112

Milwaukee 140, Minnesota 128

Utah 125, Dallas 109

Sunday's Games

Orlando 113, Toronto 98

Denver 123, L.A. Clippers 96

San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

