|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|44
|16
|.733
|—
|Philadelphia
|38
|22
|.633
|6
|Boston
|37
|22
|.627
|6½
|Brooklyn
|30
|30
|.500
|14
|New York
|11
|48
|.186
|32½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|28
|30
|.483
|—
|Miami
|26
|31
|.456
|1½
|Orlando
|27
|33
|.450
|2
|Washington
|24
|35
|.407
|4½
|Atlanta
|19
|40
|.322
|9½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|14
|.759
|—
|Indiana
|39
|20
|.661
|5½
|Detroit
|27
|30
|.474
|16½
|Chicago
|15
|44
|.254
|29½
|Cleveland
|13
|46
|.220
|31½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|San Antonio
|33
|27
|.550
|1
|Dallas
|26
|32
|.448
|7
|New Orleans
|26
|34
|.433
|8
|Memphis
|23
|37
|.383
|11
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|Oklahoma City
|38
|20
|.655
|2
|Portland
|36
|23
|.610
|4½
|Utah
|32
|26
|.552
|8
|Minnesota
|28
|30
|.483
|12
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|42
|16
|.724
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|27
|.550
|10
|Sacramento
|30
|28
|.517
|12
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|29
|.500
|13
|Phoenix
|11
|49
|.183
|32
___
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 123, Washington 110
Chicago 110, Orlando 109
Indiana 126, New Orleans 111
Toronto 120, San Antonio 117
Detroit 125, Atlanta 122
Minnesota 115, New York 104
L.A. Clippers 112, Memphis 106
Denver 114, Dallas 104
Oklahoma City 148, Utah 147, 2OT
|Saturday's Games
Portland 130, Philadelphia 115
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Orlando at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30 p.m.