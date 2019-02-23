All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
WLPctGB
Toronto4416.733
Philadelphia3822.6336
Boston3722.627
Brooklyn3030.50014
New York1148.18632½
Southeast Division
WLPctGB
Charlotte2830.483
Miami2631.456
Orlando2733.4502
Washington2435.407
Atlanta1940.322
Central Division
WLPctGB
Milwaukee4414.759
Indiana3920.661
Detroit2730.47416½
Chicago1544.25429½
Cleveland1346.22031½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
WLPctGB
Houston3325.569
San Antonio3327.5501
Dallas2632.4487
New Orleans2634.4338
Memphis2337.38311
Northwest Division
WLPctGB
Denver4018.690
Oklahoma City3820.6552
Portland3623.610
Utah3226.5528
Minnesota2830.48312
Pacific Division
WLPctGB
Golden State4216.724
L.A. Clippers3327.55010
Sacramento3028.51712
L.A. Lakers2929.50013
Phoenix1149.18332

___

Friday's Games

Charlotte 123, Washington 110

Chicago 110, Orlando 109

Indiana 126, New Orleans 111

Toronto 120, San Antonio 117

Detroit 125, Atlanta 122

Minnesota 115, New York 104

L.A. Clippers 112, Memphis 106

Denver 114, Dallas 104

Oklahoma City 148, Utah 147, 2OT

Saturday's Games

Portland 130, Philadelphia 115

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

