All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
WLTPctPFPA
New England210.6677762
Buffalo120.3335571
N.Y. Jets120.3334637
Miami030.0005480
South
WLTPctPFPA
Houston210.6675344
Jacksonville210.6675140
Indianapolis210.6676154
Tennessee030.0003777
North
WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore4001.0009752
Cincinnati3001.0007753
Pittsburgh210.6678171
Cleveland210.6674229
West
WLTPctPFPA
Oakland210.6674435
Denver120.3338083
L.A. Chargers120.3334874
Kansas City120.3335858
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants210.6676253
Washington120.3334968
Dallas030.0003772
Philadelphia030.0003473
South
WLTPctPFPA
Carolina3001.0008057
New Orleans210.6677547
Tampa Bay210.6678671
Atlanta030.0002062
North
WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota210.6677362
Green Bay210.6678864
Chicago220.5009490
Detroit120.3336076
West
WLTPctPFPA
Arizona3001.0007135
L.A. Rams210.6674768
San Francisco120.3335460
Seattle030.0005164

___

Thursday's Games

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Regular Season (Week 1)
Thursday, Sept. 6

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 10

New York Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Tags