All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
WLTPctPFPA
New England930.750331259
Miami660.500244300
Buffalo480.333178293
N.Y. Jets390.250243307
South
WLTPctPFPA
Houston930.750302235
Tennessee760.538251254
Indianapolis660.500325279
Jacksonville490.308212273
North
WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh741.625346282
Baltimore750.583297214
Cincinnati570.417286371
Cleveland471.375266312
West
WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City1020.833444327
L.A. Chargers930.750340249
Denver660.500276262
Oakland2100.167220367
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
WLTPctPFPA
Dallas750.583247223
Philadelphia660.500258266
Washington660.500233257
N.Y. Giants480.333267315
South
WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans1020.833419269
Carolina660.500304306
Tampa Bay570.417318355
Atlanta480.333296333
North
WLTPctPFPA
Chicago840.667344241
Minnesota651.542275270
Green Bay471.375281287
Detroit480.333254316
West
WLTPctPFPA
y-L.A. Rams1110.917419298
Seattle750.583319259
Arizona390.250175310
San Francisco2100.167255336

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9

Sunday's Games

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 13

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

