All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay6650124104258174
Boston653917987194161
Toronto654021484233186
Montreal663524777201193
Buffalo653027868187207
Florida6528261167207224
Detroit652333955179223
Ottawa662338551195246
Metropolitan Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington663821783226208
N.Y. Islanders653721781187157
Carolina653623678196176
Pittsburgh653422977226202
Columbus643625375201192
Philadelphia663226872201219
N.Y. Rangers6527271165190218
New Jersey662533858188223
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg643822480217191
Nashville673725579199178
St. Louis653425674187181
Dallas653327571166170
Minnesota653227670180188
Colorado6628261268216208
Chicago652729963218245
Pacific Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary654117789232186
San Jose653819884233204
Vegas673626577201187
Arizona653228569176183
Edmonton652830763183213
Vancouver662730963180206
Anaheim662532959144203
Los Angeles652433856158207

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 4, Columbus 0

Los Angeles 6, Chicago 3

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 1

Boston 1, New Jersey 0

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 1

Carolina 4, Florida 3, OT

Toronto 5, Buffalo 2

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Arizona 3, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Calgary 2

Sunday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

Anaheim 2, Colorado 1

Ottawa 3, Florida 2

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

