|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|66
|50
|12
|4
|104
|258
|174
|Boston
|65
|39
|17
|9
|87
|194
|161
|Toronto
|65
|40
|21
|4
|84
|233
|186
|Montreal
|66
|35
|24
|7
|77
|201
|193
|Buffalo
|65
|30
|27
|8
|68
|187
|207
|Florida
|65
|28
|26
|11
|67
|207
|224
|Detroit
|65
|23
|33
|9
|55
|179
|223
|Ottawa
|66
|23
|38
|5
|51
|195
|246
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|66
|38
|21
|7
|83
|226
|208
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|37
|21
|7
|81
|187
|157
|Carolina
|65
|36
|23
|6
|78
|196
|176
|Pittsburgh
|65
|34
|22
|9
|77
|226
|202
|Columbus
|64
|36
|25
|3
|75
|201
|192
|Philadelphia
|66
|32
|26
|8
|72
|201
|219
|N.Y. Rangers
|65
|27
|27
|11
|65
|190
|218
|New Jersey
|66
|25
|33
|8
|58
|188
|223
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|64
|38
|22
|4
|80
|217
|191
|Nashville
|67
|37
|25
|5
|79
|199
|178
|St. Louis
|65
|34
|25
|6
|74
|187
|181
|Dallas
|65
|33
|27
|5
|71
|166
|170
|Minnesota
|65
|32
|27
|6
|70
|180
|188
|Colorado
|66
|28
|26
|12
|68
|216
|208
|Chicago
|65
|27
|29
|9
|63
|218
|245
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|65
|41
|17
|7
|89
|232
|186
|San Jose
|65
|38
|19
|8
|84
|233
|204
|Vegas
|67
|36
|26
|5
|77
|201
|187
|Arizona
|65
|32
|28
|5
|69
|176
|183
|Edmonton
|65
|28
|30
|7
|63
|183
|213
|Vancouver
|66
|27
|30
|9
|63
|180
|206
|Anaheim
|66
|25
|32
|9
|59
|144
|203
|Los Angeles
|65
|24
|33
|8
|56
|158
|207
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton 4, Columbus 0
Los Angeles 6, Chicago 3
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 1
Boston 1, New Jersey 0
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 1
Carolina 4, Florida 3, OT
Toronto 5, Buffalo 2
Dallas 4, St. Louis 1
Arizona 3, Detroit 1
Minnesota 4, Calgary 2
|Sunday's Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Vegas 3, Vancouver 0
Anaheim 2, Colorado 1
Ottawa 3, Florida 2
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.