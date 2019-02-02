All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay513811278202144
Toronto503017363176143
Montreal522818662156152
Boston512717761148135
Buffalo512520656148156
Florida492021848153174
Detroit522025747148174
Ottawa511927543159192
Metropolitan Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Islanders502915664147123
Washington512817662175165
Pittsburgh512817662181157
Columbus502819359161155
Carolina512520656145151
Philadelphia522323652151176
N.Y. Rangers502221751143168
New Jersey512024747152173
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg513316268176143
Nashville533118466165136
Dallas512621456130129
Minnesota512622355143145
Colorado502220852169162
St. Louis492222549139149
Chicago521924947163193
Pacific Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary523314571193149
San Jose522916765187167
Vegas532920462159145
Vancouver512322652147161
Anaheim512121951120153
Arizona502323450132142
Edmonton512324450148168
Los Angeles502026444114150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Calgary 3

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO

Pittsburgh 5, Ottawa 3

Chicago 7, Buffalo 3

Nashville 4, Florida 1

Carolina 5, Vegas 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 2, OT

Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 4, OT

New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, OT

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

