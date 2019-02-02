|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|51
|38
|11
|2
|78
|202
|144
|Toronto
|50
|30
|17
|3
|63
|176
|143
|Montreal
|52
|28
|18
|6
|62
|156
|152
|Boston
|51
|27
|17
|7
|61
|148
|135
|Buffalo
|51
|25
|20
|6
|56
|148
|156
|Florida
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|153
|174
|Detroit
|52
|20
|25
|7
|47
|148
|174
|Ottawa
|51
|19
|27
|5
|43
|159
|192
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|50
|29
|15
|6
|64
|147
|123
|Washington
|51
|28
|17
|6
|62
|175
|165
|Pittsburgh
|51
|28
|17
|6
|62
|181
|157
|Columbus
|50
|28
|19
|3
|59
|161
|155
|Carolina
|51
|25
|20
|6
|56
|145
|151
|Philadelphia
|52
|23
|23
|6
|52
|151
|176
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|22
|21
|7
|51
|143
|168
|New Jersey
|51
|20
|24
|7
|47
|152
|173
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|51
|33
|16
|2
|68
|176
|143
|Nashville
|53
|31
|18
|4
|66
|165
|136
|Dallas
|51
|26
|21
|4
|56
|130
|129
|Minnesota
|51
|26
|22
|3
|55
|143
|145
|Colorado
|50
|22
|20
|8
|52
|169
|162
|St. Louis
|49
|22
|22
|5
|49
|139
|149
|Chicago
|52
|19
|24
|9
|47
|163
|193
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|52
|33
|14
|5
|71
|193
|149
|San Jose
|52
|29
|16
|7
|65
|187
|167
|Vegas
|53
|29
|20
|4
|62
|159
|145
|Vancouver
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|147
|161
|Anaheim
|51
|21
|21
|9
|51
|120
|153
|Arizona
|50
|23
|23
|4
|50
|132
|142
|Edmonton
|51
|23
|24
|4
|50
|148
|168
|Los Angeles
|50
|20
|26
|4
|44
|114
|150
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Washington 4, Calgary 3
Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO
Pittsburgh 5, Ottawa 3
Chicago 7, Buffalo 3
Nashville 4, Florida 1
Carolina 5, Vegas 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 2, OT
Dallas 3, Minnesota 1
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 4, OT
New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, OT
Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 2 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.