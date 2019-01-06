All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay42328266176124
Toronto412712256152113
Boston422414452122110
Buffalo422214650120120
Montreal422215549131132
Florida401716741130142
Detroit441621739124151
Ottawa431523535136172
Metropolitan Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington412512454144121
Pittsburgh412312652144117
Columbus412414351135126
N.Y. Islanders402313450121107
Carolina411917543108118
N.Y. Rangers411717741114141
New Jersey411618739122137
Philadelphia411520636116148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg412613254139116
Nashville432515353131109
Colorado422014848144129
Dallas432217448116116
Minnesota402017343118114
Chicago431521737123156
St. Louis391619436110129
Pacific Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary432613456153123
Vegas452615456136119
San Jose432313753150135
Anaheim421916745104123
Vancouver452021444128143
Edmonton411919341114131
Arizona421821339108118
Los Angeles43172333798127

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 3

Columbus 4, Florida 3, OT

Toronto 5, Vancouver 0

Nashville 4, Montreal 1

Boston 2, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, St. Louis 3

Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0

San Jose 5, Tampa Bay 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 5, Ottawa 4

Arizona 5, N.Y. Rangers 0

Vegas 3, New Jersey 2

Washington 3, Detroit 2

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

