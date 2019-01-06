|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|42
|32
|8
|2
|66
|176
|124
|Toronto
|41
|27
|12
|2
|56
|152
|113
|Boston
|42
|24
|14
|4
|52
|122
|110
|Buffalo
|42
|22
|14
|6
|50
|120
|120
|Montreal
|42
|22
|15
|5
|49
|131
|132
|Florida
|40
|17
|16
|7
|41
|130
|142
|Detroit
|44
|16
|21
|7
|39
|124
|151
|Ottawa
|43
|15
|23
|5
|35
|136
|172
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|41
|25
|12
|4
|54
|144
|121
|Pittsburgh
|41
|23
|12
|6
|52
|144
|117
|Columbus
|41
|24
|14
|3
|51
|135
|126
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|23
|13
|4
|50
|121
|107
|Carolina
|41
|19
|17
|5
|43
|108
|118
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|17
|17
|7
|41
|114
|141
|New Jersey
|41
|16
|18
|7
|39
|122
|137
|Philadelphia
|41
|15
|20
|6
|36
|116
|148
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|41
|26
|13
|2
|54
|139
|116
|Nashville
|43
|25
|15
|3
|53
|131
|109
|Colorado
|42
|20
|14
|8
|48
|144
|129
|Dallas
|43
|22
|17
|4
|48
|116
|116
|Minnesota
|40
|20
|17
|3
|43
|118
|114
|Chicago
|43
|15
|21
|7
|37
|123
|156
|St. Louis
|39
|16
|19
|4
|36
|110
|129
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|43
|26
|13
|4
|56
|153
|123
|Vegas
|45
|26
|15
|4
|56
|136
|119
|San Jose
|43
|23
|13
|7
|53
|150
|135
|Anaheim
|42
|19
|16
|7
|45
|104
|123
|Vancouver
|45
|20
|21
|4
|44
|128
|143
|Edmonton
|41
|19
|19
|3
|41
|114
|131
|Arizona
|42
|18
|21
|3
|39
|108
|118
|Los Angeles
|43
|17
|23
|3
|37
|98
|127
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Minnesota 4, Ottawa 3
Columbus 4, Florida 3, OT
Toronto 5, Vancouver 0
Nashville 4, Montreal 1
Boston 2, Buffalo 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, St. Louis 3
Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0
San Jose 5, Tampa Bay 2
|Sunday's Games
Carolina 5, Ottawa 4
Arizona 5, N.Y. Rangers 0
Vegas 3, New Jersey 2
Washington 3, Detroit 2
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.