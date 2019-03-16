All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Tampa Bay7154134112277187
Boston714220993214184
Toronto714323591257210
Montreal713727781212210
Florida7031271274228236
Buffalo703031969194226
Detroit7225371060195247
Ottawa712441654207261
Metropolitan Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington714222791245219
N.Y. Islanders714123789203171
Pittsburgh723924987248218
Carolina703825783208194
Columbus714028383219208
Philadelphia713429876220240
N.Y. Rangers7128301369200236
New Jersey722736963204246
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg704125486241210
Nashville724027585215193
St. Louis713727781204194
Dallas713729579179175
Minnesota713330874192209
Colorado7130291272226223
Chicago703130971239260
Pacific Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary714420795255204
San Jose714320894256218
Vegas713927583214197
Arizona713630577193197
Edmonton703132769198229
Vancouver7129321068193221
Anaheim732935967170225
Los Angeles702537858165223

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Columbus 3, Carolina 0

Toronto 7, Philadelphia 6

Vegas 2, Dallas 1

Anaheim 5, Colorado 3

Calgary 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

New Jersey 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Saturday's Games

Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 1

Florida at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Colorado, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tags

Load comments