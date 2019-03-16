|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tampa Bay
|71
|54
|13
|4
|112
|277
|187
|Boston
|71
|42
|20
|9
|93
|214
|184
|Toronto
|71
|43
|23
|5
|91
|257
|210
|Montreal
|71
|37
|27
|7
|81
|212
|210
|Florida
|70
|31
|27
|12
|74
|228
|236
|Buffalo
|70
|30
|31
|9
|69
|194
|226
|Detroit
|72
|25
|37
|10
|60
|195
|247
|Ottawa
|71
|24
|41
|6
|54
|207
|261
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|71
|42
|22
|7
|91
|245
|219
|N.Y. Islanders
|71
|41
|23
|7
|89
|203
|171
|Pittsburgh
|72
|39
|24
|9
|87
|248
|218
|Carolina
|70
|38
|25
|7
|83
|208
|194
|Columbus
|71
|40
|28
|3
|83
|219
|208
|Philadelphia
|71
|34
|29
|8
|76
|220
|240
|N.Y. Rangers
|71
|28
|30
|13
|69
|200
|236
|New Jersey
|72
|27
|36
|9
|63
|204
|246
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|70
|41
|25
|4
|86
|241
|210
|Nashville
|72
|40
|27
|5
|85
|215
|193
|St. Louis
|71
|37
|27
|7
|81
|204
|194
|Dallas
|71
|37
|29
|5
|79
|179
|175
|Minnesota
|71
|33
|30
|8
|74
|192
|209
|Colorado
|71
|30
|29
|12
|72
|226
|223
|Chicago
|70
|31
|30
|9
|71
|239
|260
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|71
|44
|20
|7
|95
|255
|204
|San Jose
|71
|43
|20
|8
|94
|256
|218
|Vegas
|71
|39
|27
|5
|83
|214
|197
|Arizona
|71
|36
|30
|5
|77
|193
|197
|Edmonton
|70
|31
|32
|7
|69
|198
|229
|Vancouver
|71
|29
|32
|10
|68
|193
|221
|Anaheim
|73
|29
|35
|9
|67
|170
|225
|Los Angeles
|70
|25
|37
|8
|58
|165
|223
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Friday's Games
Columbus 3, Carolina 0
Toronto 7, Philadelphia 6
Vegas 2, Dallas 1
Anaheim 5, Colorado 3
Calgary 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
New Jersey 3, Vancouver 2, SO
|Saturday's Games
Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 1
Florida at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
New Jersey at Colorado, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.