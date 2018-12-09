|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|31
|23
|7
|1
|47
|124
|88
|Toronto
|30
|20
|9
|1
|41
|109
|84
|Buffalo
|30
|17
|9
|4
|38
|91
|88
|Boston
|29
|15
|10
|4
|34
|79
|75
|Montreal
|29
|14
|10
|5
|33
|93
|92
|Detroit
|30
|13
|13
|4
|30
|88
|100
|Ottawa
|30
|13
|14
|3
|29
|104
|120
|Florida
|28
|11
|11
|6
|28
|93
|101
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|29
|17
|9
|3
|37
|106
|90
|Columbus
|29
|16
|11
|2
|34
|100
|99
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|14
|11
|3
|31
|82
|83
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|14
|12
|3
|31
|85
|92
|Carolina
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|71
|77
|Pittsburgh
|28
|12
|10
|6
|30
|96
|91
|Philadelphia
|28
|12
|13
|3
|27
|86
|101
|New Jersey
|27
|10
|12
|5
|25
|81
|94
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|95
|77
|Colorado
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|108
|88
|Winnipeg
|29
|18
|9
|2
|38
|101
|80
|Dallas
|29
|16
|10
|3
|35
|81
|74
|Minnesota
|29
|15
|12
|2
|32
|88
|87
|St. Louis
|28
|10
|14
|4
|24
|78
|94
|Chicago
|30
|9
|16
|5
|23
|82
|112
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|30
|19
|9
|2
|40
|107
|84
|Anaheim
|31
|15
|11
|5
|35
|75
|89
|San Jose
|31
|15
|11
|5
|35
|97
|96
|Vegas
|31
|16
|14
|1
|33
|92
|89
|Edmonton
|29
|15
|12
|2
|32
|81
|87
|Vancouver
|32
|13
|16
|3
|29
|95
|109
|Arizona
|28
|13
|13
|2
|28
|73
|76
|Los Angeles
|30
|11
|18
|1
|23
|67
|91
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 2
Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1
Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 4, SO
Washington 4, Columbus 0
Boston 6, Toronto 3
San Jose 5, Arizona 3
Calgary 5, Nashville 2
|Sunday's Games
Vancouver 6, St. Louis 1
Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 1
Boston at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.