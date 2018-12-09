All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay3123714712488
Toronto3020914110984
Buffalo301794389188
Boston2915104347975
Montreal2914105339392
Detroit30131343088100
Ottawa301314329104120
Florida28111162893101
Metropolitan Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington2917933710690
Columbus29161123410099
N.Y. Islanders2814113318283
N.Y. Rangers2914123318592
Carolina2813114307177
Pittsburgh2812106309691
Philadelphia28121332786101
New Jersey2710125258194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville3019101399577
Colorado3017853910888
Winnipeg2918923810180
Dallas2916103358174
Minnesota2915122328887
St. Louis2810144247894
Chicago3091652382112
Pacific Division
GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary3019924010784
Anaheim3115115357589
San Jose3115115359796
Vegas3116141339289
Edmonton2915122328187
Vancouver32131632995109
Arizona2813132287376
Los Angeles3011181236791

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 2

Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 4, SO

Washington 4, Columbus 0

Boston 6, Toronto 3

San Jose 5, Arizona 3

Calgary 5, Nashville 2

Sunday's Games

Vancouver 6, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 7, Philadelphia 1

Boston at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

