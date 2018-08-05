|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|15
|1
|4
|49
|43
|15
|Seattle
|9
|4
|6
|33
|22
|15
|Orlando
|8
|6
|6
|30
|29
|28
|Portland
|8
|6
|5
|29
|30
|24
|Chicago
|7
|4
|7
|28
|26
|22
|Utah
|6
|6
|7
|25
|16
|19
|Houston
|6
|8
|5
|23
|23
|30
|Washington
|2
|13
|4
|10
|11
|27
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|13
|4
|4
|14
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Sunday's Matches
North Carolina 2, Portland 1
Sky Blue FC 2, Orlando 2
Utah 2, Houston 1
Seattle 2, Washington 0
|Wednesday's Match
Washington at Utah, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Match
North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Saturday's Matches
Seattle at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.