All Times EDT
WLTPtsGFGA
North Carolina1514494315
Seattle946332215
Orlando866302928
Portland865293024
Chicago747282622
Utah667251619
Houston685232330
Washington2134101127
Sky Blue FC013441434

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday's Matches

North Carolina 2, Portland 1

Sky Blue FC 2, Orlando 2

Utah 2, Houston 1

Seattle 2, Washington 0

Wednesday's Match

Washington at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday's Match

North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Seattle at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Tags