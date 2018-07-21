All Times EDT
WLTPtsGFGA
North Carolina1414464114
Seattle846302015
Orlando865292726
Chicago747282622
Portland755262721
Utah567221418
Houston575202128
Washington2114101124
Sky Blue FC012331130

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday's Matches

North Carolina 0, Utah 0, tie

Saturday's Matches

Seattle 1, Orlando 1, tie

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Portland at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

