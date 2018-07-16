All Times EDT
WLTPtsGFGA
North Carolina1413454114
Seattle845291914
Orlando864282625
Chicago747282622
Portland755262721
Utah566211418
Houston575202128
Washington2114101124
Sky Blue FC012331130

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday's Matches

North Carolina 2, Washington 0

Houston 3, Orlando 1

Seattle 1, Utah 0

Saturday's Matches

North Carolina 4, Sky Blue FC 0

Orlando 2, Utah 1

Chicago 1, Seattle 0

Sunday's Match

Portland 3, Houston 1

Friday, July 20

North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

Seattle at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

