WLTPtsGFGA
North Carolina1313423714
Seattle835291913
Orlando764252424
Chicago647252522
Portland655232420
Utah556211316
Houston565202025
Washington2114101124
Sky Blue FC011331126

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday's Matches

North Carolina 2, Washington 0

Houston 3, Orlando 1

Seattle 1, Utah 0

Saturday's Matches

North Carolina at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Match

Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.

Friday, July 20

North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.

