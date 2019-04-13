|BASEBALL
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent C Austin Wynns to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Jon Edwards and OF Jordan Luplow to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHPs Cody Anderson and Jefry Rodriguez from Columbus.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Reymin Guduan from Round Rock (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 2B Rougned Odor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contract of INF/OF Danny Santana from Nashville (PCL). Transferred RHP Edinson Vólquez to the 60-day IL. Signed RHP David Carpenter to a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned INF Richard Urena to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Clay Buchholz from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Ryan Tepera to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF Phillip Ervin from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed OF Craig Gentry to a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Peter O'Brien to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled OF Austin Dean from New Orleans.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Victor Arano from Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent OF Gregory Polanco and RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL) for rehab assignments.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Pedro Avila to Amarilo (TL). Recalled RHP Gerardo Reyes from El Paso (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Justin Miller on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Austen Williams from Fresno (PCL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Charles Washington.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Joey Leach from South Carolina (ECHL).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina LW Mason Mitchell one game.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Mike Moffat.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned M Cam Lindley to Memphis (USL Championship).
|COLLEGE
HOFSTRA — Named Danielle Santos Atkinson women's basketball coach.
YORK (N.Y.) — Named Harris Rappel assistant athletic director for external relations/sports information director.