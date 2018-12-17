The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. UConn (31)9-07751
2. Notre Dame9-17382
3. Louisville11-07124
4. Mississippi St.10-06815
5. Maryland10-06326
6. Baylor8-15853
7. Oregon8-15837
8. Stanford7-156111
9. Tennessee8-05589
10. NC State11-051010
11. Oregon St.8-24298
12. Texas8-239012
13. Minnesota10-038713
14. California9-038613
15. Syracuse9-233715
16. Iowa8-230316
17. Arizona St.8-222717
18. Kentucky10-121518
19. Marquette8-219119
20. DePaul7-318520
21. Gonzaga10-114821
22. Michigan St.9-113423
23. Texas A&M8-298-
24. Miami9-29524
25. South Carolina6-46625

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 22, South Dakota 22, Florida St. 21, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 19, Missouri 13, Indiana 11, Georgia 8, Utah 5, Southern Cal 4, West Virginia 1, Drake 1, South Dakota St. 1.

