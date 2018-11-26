The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (32)6-015903
2. Kansas (31)5-015842
3. Duke (1)5-114861
4. Virginia (1)6-013964
5. Nevada6-013296
6. Tennessee4-112845
7. Michigan6-012139
8. Auburn5-111298
9. Michigan St.5-1111111
10. Kentucky5-1102210
11. North Carolina6-19437
12. Kansas St6-093612
13. Virginia Tech5-092113
14. Iowa5-059920
15. Florida St.5-158114
16. Ohio St.6-051123
17. Texas5-1486-
18. Oregon4-143921
19. Purdue5-138724
20. Texas Tech6-0380-
21. Buffalo5-035122
22. Wisconsin5-125325
23. Villanova5-2217-
24. Maryland6-0170-
25. Mississippi St.4-116115

Others receiving votes: Arizona St 156, Clemson 135, Furman 72, Creighton 65, LSU 41, Indiana 35, UCLA 30, Iowa St. 22, St. John's 19, Minnesota 17, Miami 10, TCU 8, Syracuse 8, Arkansas 6, Nebraska 6, Notre Dame 4, UConn 4, Florida 3, UCF 3, Houston 1, Davidson 1.

