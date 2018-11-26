The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (32)
|6-0
|1590
|3
|2. Kansas (31)
|5-0
|1584
|2
|3. Duke (1)
|5-1
|1486
|1
|4. Virginia (1)
|6-0
|1396
|4
|5. Nevada
|6-0
|1329
|6
|6. Tennessee
|4-1
|1284
|5
|7. Michigan
|6-0
|1213
|9
|8. Auburn
|5-1
|1129
|8
|9. Michigan St.
|5-1
|1111
|11
|10. Kentucky
|5-1
|1022
|10
|11. North Carolina
|6-1
|943
|7
|12. Kansas St
|6-0
|936
|12
|13. Virginia Tech
|5-0
|921
|13
|14. Iowa
|5-0
|599
|20
|15. Florida St.
|5-1
|581
|14
|16. Ohio St.
|6-0
|511
|23
|17. Texas
|5-1
|486
|-
|18. Oregon
|4-1
|439
|21
|19. Purdue
|5-1
|387
|24
|20. Texas Tech
|6-0
|380
|-
|21. Buffalo
|5-0
|351
|22
|22. Wisconsin
|5-1
|253
|25
|23. Villanova
|5-2
|217
|-
|24. Maryland
|6-0
|170
|-
|25. Mississippi St.
|4-1
|161
|15
Others receiving votes: Arizona St 156, Clemson 135, Furman 72, Creighton 65, LSU 41, Indiana 35, UCLA 30, Iowa St. 22, St. John's 19, Minnesota 17, Miami 10, TCU 8, Syracuse 8, Arkansas 6, Nebraska 6, Notre Dame 4, UConn 4, Florida 3, UCF 3, Houston 1, Davidson 1.