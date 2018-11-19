The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Duke (53)3-015641
2. Kansas (7)3-015102
3. Gonzaga3-014373
4. Virginia (2)3-012994
5. Tennessee (1)3-012815
6. Nevada3-012536
7. North Carolina4-012467
8. Auburn3-011239
9. Michigan5-0102118
10. Kentucky3-198010
11. Michigan St.3-193711
12. Kansas St4-088912
13. Virginia Tech4-084916
14. Florida St.2-079414
15. Mississippi St.3-061917
16. Clemson3-046219
17. UCLA3-043020
18. TCU3-038821
19. LSU4-035822
20. Iowa4-0354-
21. Oregon3-132513
22. Buffalo3-024025
23. Ohio St.4-0222-
24. Purdue4-119923
25. Wisconsin3-0150-

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 98, Indiana 74, Maryland 56, Villanova 53, Furman 50, Syracuse 29, Washington 29, Texas 23, West Virginia 18, Miami 18, Butler 18, St. John's 13, Iowa St. 11, Texas Tech 8, Florida 7, Marquette 7, Saint Louis 6, Arizona St 4, Vanderbilt 4, Notre Dame 4, Marshall 4, UConn 3, Loyola of Chicago 2, Temple 2, Loyola Marymount 2, Davidson 1, Arkansas 1.

Tags

Load comments