The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (28)
|27-1
|700
|1
|2. UConn
|27-2
|663
|2
|3. Louisville
|27-2
|638
|3
|4. Notre Dame
|27-3
|625
|4
|5. Mississippi St.
|27-2
|580
|5
|6. Oregon
|27-3
|567
|6
|7. Stanford
|25-4
|518
|7
|8. Maryland
|26-3
|508
|8
|9. NC State
|25-4
|442
|10
|10. Iowa
|23-6
|431
|12
|11. Oregon St.
|24-6
|428
|9
|12. South Carolina
|21-8
|348
|14
|13. Kentucky
|24-6
|326
|11
|14. Gonzaga
|27-3
|320
|16
|15. Texas A&M
|23-6
|307
|19
|16. Miami
|24-7
|289
|15
|17. Marquette
|24-6
|268
|13
|18. Syracuse
|22-7
|239
|17
|19. Iowa St.
|22-7
|235
|20
|20. Arizona St.
|19-9
|151
|21
|21. Texas
|21-8
|119
|18
|22. Florida St.
|22-7
|82
|22
|22. Drake
|23-5
|82
|23
|24. Rice
|24-3
|75
|24
|25. UCLA
|19-11
|62
|25
Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 23, South Dakota 23, DePaul 19, BYU 7, Rutgers 7, Kansas St 7, Florida Gulf Coast 5, UCF 4, Missouri 2.