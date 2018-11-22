PREP FOOTBALL=
Burlington City 52, Palmyra 15
Clayton 40, Pitman 0
Deptford 13, Glassboro 12
Dumont 35, Tenafly 0
Easton, Pa. 31, Phillipsburg 26
Florence 55, Riverside 0
Gateway 41, Woodbury 6
Gloucester Catholic 30, Gloucester City 14
Hackensack 14, Teaneck 7
Haddonfield 41, Haddon Heights 8
Highland 20, Triton 12
Holy Spirit 44, Atlantic City 0
Middle Township 44, Lower Cape May Regional 14
Middletown South 10, Middletown North 7
Neptune 7, Asbury Park 6
New Egypt 26, Bordentown 0
Old Bridge 10, East Brunswick 0
Perth Amboy 14, Carteret 13
Pleasantville 20, Ocean City 7
Rahway 34, Johnson 13
Rancocas Valley 51, Pemberton 6
Shawnee 28, Lenape 20
Steinert 26, Hamilton West 0
Timber Creek 25, Winslow 19
Vineland 26, Millville 6
Wall 18, Manasquan 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/