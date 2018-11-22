PREP FOOTBALL=

Burlington City 52, Palmyra 15

Clayton 40, Pitman 0

Deptford 13, Glassboro 12

Dumont 35, Tenafly 0

Easton, Pa. 31, Phillipsburg 26

Florence 55, Riverside 0

Gateway 41, Woodbury 6

Gloucester Catholic 30, Gloucester City 14

Hackensack 14, Teaneck 7

Haddonfield 41, Haddon Heights 8

Highland 20, Triton 12

Holy Spirit 44, Atlantic City 0

Middle Township 44, Lower Cape May Regional 14

Middletown South 10, Middletown North 7

Neptune 7, Asbury Park 6

New Egypt 26, Bordentown 0

Old Bridge 10, East Brunswick 0

Perth Amboy 14, Carteret 13

Pleasantville 20, Ocean City 7

Rahway 34, Johnson 13

Rancocas Valley 51, Pemberton 6

Shawnee 28, Lenape 20

Steinert 26, Hamilton West 0

Timber Creek 25, Winslow 19

Vineland 26, Millville 6

Wall 18, Manasquan 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

