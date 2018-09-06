|BASEBALL
|American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced C Bruce Maxwell cleared waivers and was sent outright to Nashville.
|American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Traded INF Stephen Perez to the Lancaster (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Maikol Gonzalez. Traded RHPs Geoff Broussard and Travis Ballew to Lincoln to complete an earlier trade.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Traded OFs Zach Nehrir and Angel Reyes to Lincoln to complete an earlier trade. Traded INF Chase Simpson to Cleburne to complete an earlier trade. Traded C John Nester to Somerset (Atlantic) for future considerations. Traded LHP Casey Harman to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for future considerations.
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Matt Larkins and C Dioner Navarro. Placed RHP Lorenzo Barcelo and C Wagner Gomez on the inactive list.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Chris Okoye and CB Josh Shaw from the reserve/injured list with injury settlements.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE MarQueis Gray on injured reserve. Signed TE Gavin Escobar.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed president of hockey operations John Davidson and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen to contract extensions. Promoted Bill Zito to associate general manager and signed him to a contract extension.
|HORSE RACING
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF RACING AND HALL OF FAME — Named Cate Johnson as acting director.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INDEPENDENT PANEL — Rescinded the one-game suspension and fine for the red card issued to Seattle D Chad Marshall for serious foul play in a Sept. 1 match against Sporting Kansas City.
|COLLEGE
OREGON STATE — Announced the retirement of baseball coach Pat Casey.
TENNESSEE — Signed men's basketball coach Rick Barnes to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.