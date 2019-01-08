|BASEBALL
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated LHP Ian Clarkin for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Kelvin Herrera on a two-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Ynoa to a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Eric Gagne bullpen coach of Nashville (PCL); Alex Rodriguez trainer of Frisco (TL); Corey Ragsdale manager, Chase Lambin and Turtle Thomas coaches, Luke Teeters trainer and Adam Noel strength and conditioning coach of Down East (Carolina); and Jared Goedert and Josh Johnson coaches and Bronson Santillan trainer of Hickory (SAL).
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Placed 3B David Wright on waivers for the purpose of his unconditional release. Signed LHP Hector Santiago to a minor league contract. Named Zach Weber manager of media relations, Alan Suriel translator/public relations assistant and Zack Becker communications assistant.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Bryant Mitchell.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DT Jake Thomas.
|GOLF
RYDER CUP EUROPE — Named Padraig Harrington captain of the 2020 team.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Charlotte (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned F Josh Ho-Sang to Bridgeport (AHL).
|American Hockey League
TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Spencer Naas to Idaho (ECHL). Recalled Fs Brad McClure and James Phelan from Idaho.
|ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released F Anthony McVeigh.
|OLYMPIC SPORTS
WORLD ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Named Catherine MacLean director/education and communications and Tom May director/program development and National and Regional Anti-Doping Organizations relations.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed M Bryan Acosta from Tenerife (Segunda Division-Spain).
|National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Richie Burke coach and technical director, Michael Minthorne high performance coach and Christian Cziommer tactical analyst and team performance coach.
|United Soccer League
MEMPHIS 901 — Signed G Scott Levene and M Duane Muckette.
NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Malcolm Stewart and G Danny Vitiello.
|TENNIS
USTA — Named Chris Evert chair of the USTA Foundation Board of Directors.
|COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Named J.P Gunter director of football player personnel and recruiting and Tarron Williams director of player development.
GEORGIA TECH — Announced sophomore men's basketball F Jordan Usher has transferred from Southern Cal.
MEMPHIS — Named Pete Lembo assistant head football coach and special teams coordinator.
OHIO STATE — Named Al Washington linebackers coach.
TUSCULUM — Named Danielle Marante women's volleyball coach.